The song that saved hundreds of lives in the US

The song written by a famous rapper has been a tremendous success. And not only in the musical but, literally, in preventing people from taking their own lives.

Rapper Logic, The Washington Post reports, went on a 2017 bus tour between Los Angeles and New York and met with fans along the way.

Rapper Logic in concert in 2018 in New York. (Getty Images)

In doing so, he heard some of his fans tell him that his songs had “saved their lives.” Logic, the Post notes, said he never thought or tried to do such a thing but then an idea flashed in his head: “what if he actually did it.”

It was then that he composed the song titled ‘1-800-273-8255’ which, according to studies cited by the Post, would have literally saved hundreds of lives.

1-800-273-8255 is actually the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Line, which takes calls from people in crisis, helps them calm down, and channels them for support. And the aforementioned study indicates that when the song appeared and gained notoriety on the internet, it coincided with an increase in the number of calls received on that helpline and, most importantly, it is estimated that the number of suicides fell in that period in about 245.

That is, the song by rapper Logic, which alludes to a person in despair who does not want to live but is motivated to move on, would have saved 245 lives.

In the Logic song, a voice says “I don’t want to be alive” and laments its miseries. But as the song progresses, another voice comes up and says “I want you to live … let me tell you why.” At the end, the song closes with a message of hope: “I don’t want to cry anymore, I want to feel alive, I don’t want to die anymore.”

The post quotes researcher Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, from the Medical University of Vienna, who argues that what is reported in the media sometimes catalyzes suicidal despair. For example, the risk of suicide increases by 13% after the suicide of a celebrity, according to studies by Niederkrotenthaler, due to the enormous diffusion that the media makes about it.

Continue reading the story

But sometimes that happens the other way around: the message of hope and that there are other ways to get ahead in the Logic song would have prompted many people not to fall for it.

Thus, says Niederkrotenthaler, the song ‘1-800-273-8255’ and events surrounding it would have been “the broadest and most sustained suicide prevention message directly connected to a story of hope and recovery.”

That study, the Post says, measured Twitter activity linked to that song between March 2017 and April 2018 and found that in the 34 days that the song and its related events – its performance at the MTV Video Awards and ceremony Grammys) had greater exposure, calls to the National Suicide Prevention Line increased by 6.9%. And in that same period, suicides decreased by 5.5%, that is, 245 people did not kill themselves.

“Knowing that my music is having an effect on people’s lives is really what inspired me to write that song,” Logic told CNN.

“The present study [sobre la influencia de la canción ‘1-800-273-8255’] shows for the first time that if help seeking and recovery are featured prominently in the media, this can have a positive effect on seeking help and reducing suicides, “Niederkrotenthaler said, according to CNN.

A positive message is thus a powerful ally.

If you or someone you know is considering taking their own life, immediately contact your National Suicide Prevention Line:

Mexico: (55) 5259-8121, or visit http://www.saptel.org.mx/

USA: 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

Argentina: 135 (toll free) (011) 5275-1135 or visit https://www.casbuenosaires.org.ar/

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IN VIDEO: The suicide of the actress Verónica Forqué shakes Spain