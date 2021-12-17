The trailer for “The Lost City”, shot in the DR

Little by little, the results of the intense filming carried out between 2020 and 2021 on Dominican soil are coming to light.

This Thursday the official trailer of “The lost City of D “or” Lost city of D “for its title in English starring the Famous actors Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

“Adventure is real, these heroes … not so much. #The LostCity with Sandra Bullock, @ChanningTatum and Daniel Radcliffe hits theaters exclusively in March 2022,” read Paramount’s Twitter account.

This film was filmed in different areas of Quisqueya such as Miches and Samaná. The duration of the filming was 10 weeks and had the participation of more than 500 local technicians.

For this super production, some 74 million dollars (RD $ 4,294,000,000) of local budget have been consigned.

American actor Brad Pitt, the protagonist of the film, visited the town of Miches in the Dominican Republic, accompanied by businessman George Nader and some friends, where he spent moments of leisure and relaxation on the Costa Esmeralda beach.

According to the Espinof portal, the story of ‘The lost City‘revolves around a writer specialized in romantic adventure novels who is kidnapped by a peculiar millionaire to serve as a guide to the treasure that appears in her latest novel.

To his rescue comes the model whose career has focused on impersonating the great hero of his books.

The premiere of ‘The lost City‘will take place on March 25.