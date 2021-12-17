The world’s new largest cruise ship will travel to the Caribbean from Florida in 2022

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis-class ship in the line. It was going to sail year-round from China when it debuted in 2022. (Bernard BIGER / Royal Caribbean Group / TNS)

Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, which will enter service next March and will be the largest in the world, will be based at Everglades (Florida) as of November 2022, from where it will make seven-night voyages through the Caribe, according to the company.

The destinations to which the Wonder of the Seas will arrive include Cozumel, in Mexico; Philipsburg, in San Martín, and San Juan, in Puerto Rico, Royal Caribbean noted.

All itineraries will include a day on CocoCay, a private island in the Bahamas owned by the cruise company.

“We are very proud to be the homeport for Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas here, and we look forward to welcoming it next fall,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Everglades, located in the central part of the East Coast of Florida, on the so-called Space Coast and near Orlando.

Murray indicated that this is “excellent news for our entire port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise passengers.”

The Wonder of the Seas, built in St. Nazare (France), measures 64 meters wide and 362 meters long and has a height of 9.5 meters.

The gross tonnage of this ship is 236,857 tons.

With capacity for 6,988 passengers and a crew of 2,300 people, its maiden voyage is scheduled for March 2022.

The Wonder of the Seas will unseat the Symphony of the Seas, also owned by Royal Caribbean, in 2022 as the world’s largest cruise ship.

This story was originally published on December 17, 2021 6:14 am.