The global, European and Indian versions of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite are already being updated to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

In addition to finalizing the arrival of the new version of its software layer, MIUI 13, from which both its new logo and some of its new functions have already been leaked, the Chinese giant Xiaomi continues to work to update some of your terminals with the latest version of MIUI 12.5, dubbed the Enhanced Edition.

Thus, after knowing that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite was already updating with this firmware, now we have just learned that another of the most popular terminals in the “Lite” range, The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is also receiving MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

The last of the MIUI 12.5 updates is already coming to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

As the guys from Gizmochina tell us the global, European and Indian versions of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite are already receiving the update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

A) Yes, the different version numbers of this new firmware For each of the variants of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite are the following:

Global Version: V12.5.8.0.RKQMIXM .

. European version: V12.5.6.0.RKQEUXM .

. Indian version: V12.5.3.0.RKQINXM.

Like any other update of the Xiaomi customization layer via OTA, this new firmware is being deployed in batches, which means that some users will receive it before others. Also, this update is expected is available for the rest of the regional variants of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite over the next few days.

If you have one of the variants of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that are receiving this update and you have not received the notification of it yet, you can check if you already have it available by accessing the section Over the phone within the terminal settings, by clicking on the MIUI version icon and clicking on Check for updates.

