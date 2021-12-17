They accuse US police of participating in a network of sex trafficking of women from Mexico

New York.- Six people, including a police officer, were accused this Tuesday of participating in a women sex trafficking network (some of them minors) who brought from Mexico under promises of a better life, reported the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

The Prosecutor’s Office filed fourteen charges against these six people, including two women, which include conspiring to transport minors and the transport of minors, sex trafficking, bribery and conspiracy to commit extortion, activities that they practiced for years.

The defendants “conspired to convince young women and minor girls to travel to the United States with false promises of a better life and forced them into prostitution once they arrived,” with the help of “a corrupt police officer,” it said in the statement. the US Attorney for the Eastern District in Brooklyn, Breon Peace.

All the defendants, with the exception of the policeman, have Latin names and surnames, but it is unknown if they are Mexican, and they are between 32 and 54 years old.

According to the documents presented to the court, the charges relate to the operation of two sex trafficking and prostitution networks: the sex trafficking organization Cid-Hernández and the brothel known as Godinez, mainly in the town of Brewster (north of the state of New York).

The police officer, a Brewster local precinct officer since 2006, allegedly he abused prostituted girls in exchange for protecting the organizations, and sometimes these abuses were committed in the same police premises.

In return, the agent provided them with protection and even informed them in advance of police operations, or intervened to avoid arrests, the prosecution also indicated.

“This office is committed to bringing justice to the sex traffickers and dismantle the organizations that use women, “said the prosecution.

