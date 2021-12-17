They arrest “Alex Corchoneta”, leader of the gang “The Punisher” that controls drug trafficking in Cayey

The U.S. Marshals Office (USMS) arrested yesterday, Thursday, Alexander Arroyo-González, known as “Alex Corchoneta”, who was one of the leaders of the criminal gang “The punishers“, Which controls drug trafficking in the region of Cayey.

The federal agency reported in a press release that Arroyo-González, Also nicknamed “Alex Corcho”, he was indicted on December 12, 2016 by a federal grand jury and has been a fugitive ever since.

According to the federal investigation, Arroyo-González was one of the leaders of “Los Punisher”, who is in charge of the drug transfer in the Jardines de Montellano residential, Luis Muñoz Morales residential, “El Polvorín” neighborhoods, San Cristóbal y Canteras residential , all located in Cayey.

The arrest occurred yesterday afternoon when the USMS located Arroyo-González in the area of ​​the lechoneras in Guavate.

“Today our communities can feel safer, hearing the news that this fugitive will face justice. The message to our citizens is that they continue to collaborate with our agencies by providing information that helps our sheriffs to capture these individuals as soon as possible, ”said USMS spokesman in Puerto Rico, Wilmer Ocasio.

“The issue is not when or where we are going to capture them, it is a matter of time, we will catch them and bring them to justice,” he added.

The charges against Arroyo-González are: conspiracy to possess, sell, and distribute controlled substances, as well as to possess firearms as part of drug trafficking in public housing units.