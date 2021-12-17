They arrested an American director and two actors for the murder of Mexican architect Hilda Cabrales

Los Angeles Police (LAPD, for its acronym in English), confirmed that there are a total of three suspects detained by the murder of a Mexican woman and another of North American origin.

Through a press release, the Department of Homicide Office indicated that on November 13, 2021, some masked men left the model Cristy Giles at Southern California Hospital in Culver City.

Investigations by the authorities indicate that the suspects were traveling aboard a brand-name car Toyota, black Prius model without license plates. The victim was unconscious and minutes later she was pronounced dead

A short time later, police said, the same men left a second victim, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West Los Angeles.

This second victim, like the first reported, was unconscious at the time of admission, in a very critical state of health. Sadly it was Declared dead on November 24, 2021.

Initial investigations indicated that possibly, both women were drugged, which would have caused an overdose and for this reason, they were abandoned by their attackers in said hospitals.

In addition, they speculate that the place where the drugs were administered was a residence on the block 8600 from Olympic Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles.

Homicide detectives from the Western Office responded to calls immediately, began investigations and, thus far, remain hands-on in the case.

Among the results announced this day by the Los Angeles Police, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Metropolitan Division, there are a total of three suspects arrested.

However, it is believed that the attackers were able to attack on multiple occasions, so they fear there will be more victims in the community who have suffered the same modus operandi with drugs.

One or more of the arrested men could be allegedly involved. Also, whoever heads the list was singled out by involuntary manslaughter; two others face charges for accessory to manslaughter. Each was required to post a bond of USD 1 million.

They are the following people:

Suspect 1: Pearce, David. Reservation # 6293528. Date of birth: 03/17/1984. Charge: involuntary manslaughter. Bond: $ 1,000,000.

Suspect 2: Ansbach, Michael. Reservations # 6293559. date of birth: 09/20/1974. Charge: accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Bond: $ 100,000.

Suspect 3: Osborn, Brandt. Reservations # 6293523. Arrival date: 12/09/1979. Charge: accessory to involuntary manslaughter. Bond: $ 100,000.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. The case against these three men will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney for review on Friday, December 17, 2021″ Indicated the local authorities.

According to the media, Los Angeles Times, is about two hollywood actors -Pearce and Osborn-, as well as the director Ansbach. The third suspect, for example, was even arrested on a film set.

According to the media outlet, Los Angeles Times, it is about two Hollywood actors -Pearce and Osborn-, as well as director Ansbach. REUTERS / Bing Guan

If they have information related to this or other cases, authorities indicated that the LAPD West Homicide Office can be contacted at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

