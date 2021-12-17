They assure ‘narco ranch’ in Chihuahua, they used it to incinerate bodies

The Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua assured in the Cuauhtémoc municipality a ranch that was used by criminal groups as a clandestine cemetery.

At Rancho Dolores, located in Field 6 and ½ of the municipality of Cuauhtémoc, 2,424 small bone fragments have been located so far, many of them with evidence of fire.

Upon completing two weeks of searches at this ranch, it was reported that the remains They will be sent to the laboratory of the University of Innsbruck, in Austria, for study that allows their identification.

The ranch was located by relatives of disappeared persons in this region in the northwest of the state of Chihuahua, where the Sierra Tarahumara begins, and after the complaint, the government began with excavations and searches.

Agents from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the State and National Search Commission, the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, NGOs and relatives of the disappeared participate.

Two weeks into the activities and which continue, 2,424 small bone fragments have been secured, which are obtained through sieves.

The localized remains were correctly packed by specialized personnel from forensic anthropology and forensic services, to be sent to the laboratory of the University of Innsbruck, in Austria, for study purposes and their possible identification.

These searches began on December 6 with the participation of around 50 people using all-terrain vehicles, ATVs and technology equipment for detailed inspection in the area.

Hundreds of bone fragments with thermal alteration have been located.

jcs