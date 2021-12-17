They denounce sexual harassment in an online virtual reality video game of Meta days after its launch

A person who tested the beta version of Horizon Worlds claimed that an unknown person tampered with his avatar without his consent.

Last week, Meta (formerly known as Facebook) opened access to its virtual reality online video game, Horizon Worlds. However, one of the people who tested the platform before being open to the public claimed that an unknown person fondled his avatar in the metaverse and called it sexual harassment, according to The Verge.

The woman recounted the events in the closed Facebook group of the project: “sexual harassment is not a joke on the internetBut being in virtual reality adds another layer that makes the event more intense, “he wrote.” Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people there who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated. “

Vivek Sharma, Vice President of Horizon, called the incident “absolutely unfortunate” and says that after Meta reviewed the facts, the company determined that the beta tester did not use the security features built into Horizon Worlds, including the ability to block someone from interacting with the avatar. “This is one good feedback still for us because I want to do [la función de bloqueo] very easy and locatable, “he added.

Horizon Worlds is Meta’s first attempt at releasing something that resembles CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of the metaverse. It is an expansive and multiplayer platform, where users can create your own virtual worlds with a game creation system. Originally called Horizon, it requires a Facebook account and allows up to 20 participants at a time in a virtual space, where they can spend time together, explore unknown spaces and interact with the environment.