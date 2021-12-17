They filter supposed Pumas shirt for the Clausura 2022 and criticize it in networks

The Pumas jersey was leaked on social networks and unleashed the discomfort of university fans

The supposed third jersey of Pumas for the Clausura 2022 caused controversy, after users on social networks expressed their dissatisfaction with the design of the elastic.

With a base in terracotta color, with highlights in navy blue and gold, the supposed third shirt of the university team is completely different from previous editions, being the first time that the current brand that makes Pumas clothing uses that color.

Pumas T-shirt NotiGoya

The shield is kept in gold color, with some blocks respecting the traditional colors of the university teamLikewise, the finish on the sleeves in navy blue and gold stands out, in addition to keeping the sponsors in white.

After making the shirt known, different fans showed their dissatisfaction, after considering that the colors, such as the style of the jersey, were not to their liking, while another sector justified the color when comparing it with that of the university offices, Library Central UNAM or the rectory tower.