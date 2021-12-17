This beautiful OnePlus is a monster with a discount of 209 euros

The OnePlus smartphone drops its price on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

The OnePlus 8T is at your fingertips by 389 euros if you take advantage of this Amazon offer. The Chinese terminal arrives next to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You take it with 209 euros discount.

The OnePlus smartphone arrives with a AMOLED display, one of the most powerful chips in Qualcomm, 4 rear cameras and one very powerful fast charge, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the OnePlus 8T with a big discount

The OnePlus smartphone has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. You have to try such a screen to understand the nice feeling of flow It offers a high refresh rate. Its rear is rounded and smooth, with several color options.

In its guts is one of the best processors of the moment, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. In this offer you can find it next to 8 GB RAM memory, more than enough so that you can demand the maximum from him. You will not miss any power.

This OnePlus 8T has 4 cameras on its rear: we find a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX586, a wide angle 16 megapixel with 116º of vision, macro sensor 5 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera for black and white. In the hole on its front, a 16 megapixel camera for your selfies.

The Chinese device also incorporates a 4,500 mAh battery that you can load at full speed thanks to its 65W power. Arrives with connectivity NFC, which will allow you to pay with applications such as Google Pay, and even 5G so you can sign up for the new connectivity.

What else are you going to ask for for less than 400 euros? You get a whole high-end with which to enjoy maximum speed and power. Don’t overthink it, units are limited.

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

