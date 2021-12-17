This company dares to use sand to store the energy produced by renewables

In an era where clean energy is gaining momentum, they are developing new formulas to store this energy. That is what the Finnish company Polar Night Energy has worked on.

This company has started a new pilot project in which the sand is the protagonist. Using this material to develop a high temperature seasonal heat storage technology in sand.

It is a way to replace the irregularity of renewables

What they do from Polar Night Energy is converting electricity to heat and storing it for later use. That is, they use sand as a storage medium, which leads to safe operation and a natural balance in the storage cycle.

The advantage of using sand is that it is a abundant material and cheap, which ensure that it can be heated up to more than 1,000 degrees.

Inside the sand the company builds a heat transfer system that allows effective energy transport to and from storage. In addition, they ensure that, with adequate isolation between storage and the environment a storage period of up to months is guaranteed, with minimal heat losses.





The CO₂ emissions of the heat storage system are built-in emissions from the construction materials and the construction phase, ensuring that the heat extracted from the storage is as clean as the electricity that is fed to the storage.

Heat storage is always part of an energy system, be it a single-building heating network, a large district heating network, or a self-contained island heating and electricity system.

Therefore, each of the heat accumulators is individually adapted according to the requirements and the operating logic of the customer. So they design both individual heat stores and complete energy systems.

They have a facility 3 MWh operational test pilot in Finland. This installation is connected to a local district heating network and already provides heat to a couple of buildings.

The pilot allows you to test, validate and optimize the heat storage solution. In the pilot, the power comes in part from an array of solar panels of 100 square meters and partly from the electrical network.

That is, it is a storage system as if it were a battery, but without the need for said battery. Thanks to the heat that the sand can store, it is able to store it for as long as it takes to be able to provide it later.

Making it a much cleaner process than a batteryBecause to make it, you need to extract materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese or cobalt, while sand can be found anywhere without the need for an extraction process that can be polluting and harmful to the environment.

This and other systems, if they succeed, they are a good way to store the energy produced by renewables in a clean and safer way.

In addition, any energy storage system is a good option to be able to save the energy produced by both solar and wind energy, which have intermittent production depending on the weather at the time.

