This image changes completely if you open it on Apple devices

David Buchanan, engineer, has created an image that can be seen in two different ways depending on the device that plays it. Users who have an Apple computer or use applications developed by the Cupertino company to view the image, such as Safari, will be able to read the phrase “Hello Apple.” Those with a Windows PC or an Android mobile will read “Hello World” instead.

The funny thing about this invention is that the file is exactly the same: an image called “a.png“The difference, in this case, is that each device interprets it differently.

“I came across this while writing my own multi-threaded PNG decoder. While reflecting on my design, I realized that I had an exploitable implementation error. After learning that Apple has its own implementation of parallel decodable PNG, I realized that! that they had made exactly the same mistake! “, he assures.

Image rendered by Apple (left). Image seen from a Windows PC (right)

Buchanan offers a more technical answer in his profile of GitHub. According to the engineer, these types of files can be created when code is interpreted in this way: “Unzip (a + b)! = Unzip (a) + unzip (b)”. Depending on whether a parallel or non-parallel decoder decodes it, the image can have two possible interpretations.

Is it an Apple Mac or an IBM computer? So you can see the differences

If you have an Apple device it is extremely easy —and really curious— to see how the image changes completely. To do this, click on this link from the Safari browser, the image will open with the phrase “Hello Apple”. Then copy the same link in the Chrome navigation bar. You will see that the format of the link is not modified, but instead, the phrase “Hello World” appears.

On the left, image seen from Safari. Right: same image seen from Google Chrome.

The creator of this image has also designed another color file that is even more curious than the first. It is a classic IBM computer that becomes a Mac on those Apple devices or applications. Buchanan has also shared a tool called Ambiguous Packager-png, so that any user (with some knowledge, of course), can create an interpretable PNG file in two different ways depending on the manufacturer.