This is going to be the best paying job with the most future according to Elon Musk

Elon musk, to this day the richest man in the world, has thrown a new prediction on the table. This time it was about him future of the labor market in the medium or long term. With 251.900 million dollars behind him according to the ranking of billionaires by Forbes (about 229.721 million euros at its current exchange rate), the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla It is not the first time that he has predicted some social or economic issue. On other occasions, he has even affirmed that in a few years cryptocurrencies will be an “unstoppable” currency, that psychotropic drugs will be legal, that humanity will have a serious problem with energy sources, or that our future will be surrounded by robots. .

On this occasion the extravagant businessman has referred to the revolution that will come from the hand of artificial intelligence. This new element will have a more than relevant weight in the development of new jobs and the construction of a completely new labor network. Elon Musk’s statements have taken place in the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Shanghai And he has been so forceful about it: “Artificial intelligence will make jobs somewhat useless.” Along these lines, this turning point will make a multitude of roles now performed by humans unnecessary after being replaced by machines.

Likewise, the tycoon has speculated, according to his way of seeing, that younger people should study careers related to the world of engineering “despite the fact that artificial intelligence will simply write its own software.” Along these lines, if the machines end up being programmed autonomously, production in this sector would focus solely on their distribution and dealing with the customer. “If you are working on something that involves dealing with people or engineering, it will be a good focus for your future”, Elon Musk has detailed in said conference.

Improvement in its actions and ‘dogecoin’

What is clear is that the labor market is in full transformation, all motivated by a digitization that the pandemic has only done is accelerate more and more. On the other hand, this week Elon musk has sold new shares of Tesla with which it has entered 10,462 million euros. The CEO of the company has disposed of 6.47% of his stake in the firm, specifically, more than 11.03 million shares out of the total 170.5 million shares he owned (around 17% of the company capital), for a total amount of $ 11.8 billion.

Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Besides, the cryptocurrency ‘dogecoin’ has seen an increase of more than 22% this Tuesday after the founder and CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, announced that the car company will allow it to be used as a means of payment for the purchase of certain products. “Tesla will make certain products available with Doge and we’ll see how it goes,” Musk said in a message posted on his Twitter account. After that, the exchange rate of ‘dogecoin’ against the US dollar has registered an increase of 22.6% compared to Monday.