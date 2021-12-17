This is how ‘Canelo’ Álvarez boasted his extravagant pet of almost $ 1,000 dollars

The unified champion Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez does not weigh his pocket to spend on eccentricities, Well, in this last opportunity he surprised friends and strangers with a new member of his family.

It is a Persian cat that he acquired for around $ 20,000 Mexican pesos according to reports, that is, about $ 1,000 dollars, and did not hesitate to show the world his new pet. The champion published an Instagram story where you can see the pussycat and accompanied the publication with a heart emoji.

Many of his followers have surrendered to the cuteness of the animal, and although it is not known exactly when Canelo had the cat, it is presumed that he has little time with him due to the remarkable youth of the animal.

The most striking thing is that this type of cat is very expensive, because its value around almost $ 10,000 dollars being an animal originating in Iran highly coveted by some celebrities.

This type of cat is characterized by having slightly rounder head than most cats and for having more fur that the different types of races and in their adulthood can weigh up to 6 kilos.

Not everyone liked the news and there were users of social networks who expressed it.

Oh @Canelo I liked you. Buy a “luxurious cat” with so many equally beautiful and loving michis awaiting adoption. Very bad example, huh. I am offended. https://t.co/gLYC8IPW9A— Flor Velázquez (@flowerocker) December 14, 2021

@Canelo Awww bought a Persian cat haha ​​the poor man has to believe that he is going to have a lot of fun with it 😂😂 Great eggs !! TO

Mateo gives him great pleasure (but he goes to bed because he gets tired) Cats are beautiful #PersianCats !!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7a35WsF3Gh– Border Mexico👁‍🗨 (@FronteraMexico) December 15, 2021

In this way, the new member of the family joins the list of pets that the Guadalajara owns, where a list of horses stand out (Boxer’s favorite animals said by himself) and even a Lion that he had years ago.

