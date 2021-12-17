This is how Cruz Azul beat Rayados against Uruguayan Cristian Tabó

Mexico City /

Cristian Tabó was very close to being a reinforcement of the Monterrey for the Clausura 2022 and it was even expected that his incorporation would be confirmed at any moment, but it appeared Blue Cross on stage to add him as his new reinforcement.

A call from Juan Reynoso and the subsequent effort made by the cement club to add it ended up tilting the decision, which the Uruguayan player himself accepted that he was too interested in the beginning, since it was one of his goals.

“Actually, closed there was nothing yet, but it was a very difficult week because they were negotiating. Juan (Reynoso) calls me and I decided to come to Cruz Azul not only because of the call but because of the institution. The interest had been there for a long time and I had already proposed it, it was one of my long-term goals: to arrive at this institution and at the moment in which they proposed it to me, I did not hesitate and I came here ”, he commented to the TUDN network.

“It is a great team that is the difference. It is a very large team in all of Mexico and I think that is the challenge that I set for myself in my career, to get to a team like Cruz Azul ”.

Reynoso, key piece

The Peruvian strategist, with whom he worked hand in hand in Puebla, knows about Tabó’s ability, which is why it was one of his priorities, as did the Colombian Omar Fernández, although The high price that León put on it prevented a negotiation from taking place.

Juan insisted a lot, that was one of the key pieces for my arrival and after the good tournaments that we had been doing with Puebla I think that was also essential for Cruz Azul to look for me. “

