This is how the damage in the center of Zaruma due to a sinkhole is evidenced from the air | Ecuador | News

The huge sinkhole registered in Colón and 10 de Agosto streets led to the evacuation of 300 people for prevention and limitation of traffic in the emergency zone.

After this sinking, reported last night, two heritage houses were destroyed and another was affected, according to a report from the Risk Management Service.

Aerial shots of a drone reveal the magnitude of the sinkhole and the damage resulting from the event.

Likewise, the Colón, November 29 and Alberto Castro roads were damaged by the sinking, while 25% of the electric power service was affected in the cantonal head.

The passage is restricted in the area of ​​the three affected roads.

ZARUMA, El Oro. Aerial images show the magnitude of the sinkhole in Colón and 10 de Agosto streets, in the center of the canton of Orense. Photo: Courtesy

Several houses collapsed by sinkhole in Zaruma. Photo: Freddy Macas

Due to the emergency, in a meeting, the local Emergency Operations Committee (COE) asked the national board to declare a state of exception in the area in order to ensure resources to attend the emergency.

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, this afternoon visited Zaruma, El Oro province, to verify the damage caused by the alluvium registered last night on Colón and 10 de Agosto streets, in the downtown area of ​​that town.

On the site, the president evaluated and established immediate actions to be carried out by state institutions and also to know the needs of those affected. He also had a meeting with the unified command post to review the situation in the face of the emergency.

Likewise, Lasso had a meeting with the affected families and then held a press conference to announce government decisions regarding the situation.

In the meeting with the media, Lasso indicated that the declaration of a state of exception for 90 days was resolved in Zaruma in order to find definitive solutions to the sinkhole on Colón Street and other affected areas of the canton.

For now, more than 300 people who lived around the area have been evacuated.

The Risk Management Service indicated that no injuries or deaths were reported.

According to residents, the recent sinkhole was generated by illegal mining activities that affect the soil. (I)