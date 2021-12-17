This is how the groups were for the new edition of the League of Nations

2021-12-16
Spain, the current runner-up, will have as its main threat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in group 2 of the first category of the UEFA Nations League 2022-2023, completed by Switzerland and the Czech Republic, according to the draw carried out this Thursday.
The Portuguese star of Manchester United will therefore be the great rival of the ‘Roja’ in a competition that the Spanish have never won.
UEFA reveals what happened during the Champions League draw and apologizes
Portugal was the winner of the League of Nations in its first edition, in 2019.
France, defending the title after winning the second edition last October, will have Denmark, Croatia and Austria as opponents in group 1.
“I have a lot of respect for all countries,” France coach Didier Deschamps told various media, including AFP, in Nice. He admitted however that the result of the draw “could have been worse.”
“Beyond that, this allows us to have adversaries with different profiles. That, thinking about the World Cup, is interesting ”, he added.
In 4 will be measured Belgium, Holland, Poland and Wales, while 3 provided the ‘Group of Death’, uniting Italy, Germany, England and Hungary.
OFFICIAL: “Kun” Agüero announced his retirement from football due to heart problems
In that key, the final of the last European Championship will be reissued, in which last July the Italians beat the English on penalties at Wembley (3-2 in the shootout, after a 1-1 draw) .
– “A nice group” –
“It’s a nice group, against England, Germany and Hungary. It will be a very fun group for sure, ”Italian coach Roberto Mancini told UEFA microphones.
“We are going to try (be leaders). We would like to play the Final 4 again, as we did this year ”, he pointed out.
Germany will have an account to settle with England, who eliminated them in the round of 16 (2-0) of that European Championship.
The Germans will also seek revenge against Hungary, with which they drew 2-2 in the group stage of that European Championship, which prevented them from being leaders.
Another of the most anticipated pulses of the new League of Nations will be that of Belgium against the Netherlands, a confrontation between two neighbors who have not met in official competition since the 1998 World Cup in France (0-0).
This was the final goodbye of “Kun” Agüero to football
The first matches of the group stage are scheduled for June 2022.
The group stage duels will also serve the European powers to prepare for the Qatar World Cup, which will be held in November and December next year.
The leaders of each group of the first category will qualify for the Final to 4, which with a format of semifinals and final in the same place will decide the champion in June 2023.