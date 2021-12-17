This is how the groups were for the new edition of the League of Nations

2021-12-16

Spain, the current runner-up, will have as its main threat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in group 2 of the first category of the UEFA Nations League 2022-2023, completed by Switzerland and the Czech Republic, according to the draw carried out this Thursday.

The Portuguese star of Manchester United will therefore be the great rival of the ‘Roja’ in a competition that the Spanish have never won.

UEFA reveals what happened during the Champions League draw and apologizes

Portugal was the winner of the League of Nations in its first edition, in 2019.

France, defending the title after winning the second edition last October, will have Denmark, Croatia and Austria as opponents in group 1.

“I have a lot of respect for all countries,” France coach Didier Deschamps told various media, including AFP, in Nice. He admitted however that the result of the draw “could have been worse.”