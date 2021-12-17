This is how Uriel Antuna managed to put women in the Chivas concentration hotel

Uriel antuna has the hours counted in Chivas. If in the first place there was talk of a barter with América in which Sebastián Córdova was also part but which ended up being diluted, in the last hours the rojiblanco team advanced in the negotiations with Cruz Azul to take the ‘Brujo’ to La Maquina while that Roberto Alvarado would come to the Flock.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

This need? Of the rojiblancos of ‘getting rid’ of an international player has its reason for being: Antuna broke the entire code of ethics of the institution when he put women in the hotel while he was concentrating with the team. From there to that from the dome of Chivas a way out was urgently sought.

Now, just hours after the agreement with the cement squad is made official, from the Toque Filtrado column of the Mediotiempo portal, it was revealed how the footballer managed to violate the club’s rules in full concentration after a clash against him. Mazatlán on the last date.

“They had already forgiven him for not being a good element playing and an indiscipline, but the Witcher continued to water it and they caught another jewel. It turns out that on the last day when the team won in Mazatlán, it was easy for Uriel and he put girls in the hotel. At first he thought he had freed her, but no, things reached the ears of the board and they can already imagine the show. “, it is read in part of the informative note.

The text also emphasizes that this was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back’ of patience in the leaders of the Flock, who did not back down in their attempt to give way to a player on whom many expectations were raised but that has been due in each tournament.