This is the video for which they destroyed Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias is a successful singer who was on tour with his colleague Ricky Martin and, in turn, they invited Sebastián Yatra. The artists went on a tour together. They toured the United States and Canada. Enrique was very happy and enthusiastic about collaborating with great interpreters of Latin music.

Previously, the son of Julio Iglesias moved away from music to dedicate himself to his role as father and said: “I am in that moment of my life, that chapter of my life, which I think is the right time to stop.” He has always been very reserved about his private life and his family that little or nothing is known about her.

Enrique is in a relationship with anna Kournikova a 40-year-old former celebrity tennis player who has shared her love for over 20 years. Currently, they have a large family they have three children, two of them are 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and also a third daughter, little Mary who will soon be 2 years old.

Recently, a video was released showing Enrique Iglesias in the company of his daughter Mary and apparently they are playing in an unusual way, which immediately provoked the concern and anger of his followers and fans when they watched the film, since the Spaniard could be seen swinging his daughter from a balcony of a second floor.

Source: Instagram @ enriques4everynicholaslucyandmasha

Undoubtedly, this situation was harshly criticized by the public, they mentioned that it is very irresponsible that Enrique play those types of games and that you should be more careful, and even one user said: “It is dangerous to play like this with children, because not all children see it as fun. They are scared, ”the message concluded.