This is the video for which they destroyed Enrique Iglesias

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

Enrique Iglesias is a successful singer who was on tour with his colleague Ricky Martin and, in turn, they invited Sebastián Yatra. The artists went on a tour together. They toured the United States and Canada. Enrique was very happy and enthusiastic about collaborating with great interpreters of Latin music.

Previously, the son of Julio Iglesias moved away from music to dedicate himself to his role as father and said: “I am in that moment of my life, that chapter of my life, which I think is the right time to stop.” He has always been very reserved about his private life and his family that little or nothing is known about her.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Mariana Seoane’s boyfriend starred in a fight that ended in bullets

What began as a pleasant evening ended up becoming an armed confrontation between bodyguards (Photo: …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved