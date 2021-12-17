This is why Bitcoin traders expect choppy markets for the remainder of 2021

Concerns about inflation and the general sense of unease about the future of the world economy continue to hold back the prices of Bitcoin and altcoins, and currently the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is solidly in the “fear” zone, in which it has been stagnant since the beginning of December.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: Alternative

Despite the brief rebound in prices observed in all markets tFollowing the recent meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), in which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rates would remain low for the time being, Overall sentiment in the crypto market continues to decline, indicating that 2021 could end on a bearish note.

BTC price could decline due to macroeconomic concerns

In a recent Delphi Digital report, analysts noted that The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has closely followed changes in sentiment during market dips and it can often take some time for the trend to change.

BTC Price vs. the Crypto Fear and Greed Index. Source: Delphi Digital

Delphi Digital went on to say that the current technical setup for BTC “leaves a lot to be desired”, especially after the price fell below the 200 day exponential moving average and is in the process of touching its 200 day simple moving average.

A similar setup was seen following the big market pullback in May 2021 and it was another two months before BTC was able to mark a local bottom.

BTC / USD pair against the EMA and 200-day SMA. Source: Delphi Digital

Coinciding with the market pullback in May and recent market weakness and volatility, there has been an increase in the volume of stablecoins traded. The volume moved on December 14 amounted to USD 57,000 million, while the daily average had always been between 10,000 and 20,000 million dollars.

Daily volume of stablecoins transferred. Source: Dune Analytics

A similar spike in stablecoin volume was seen during the May pullback, prompting Delphi Digital to warn that both BTC and Ether (ETH) could see their prices swing for the rest of the year.

Delphi Digital said:

“Taking this into account, the most likely path going forward is more choppy / sideways price action heading into the year-end, although any major event of risk or spike in volatility that punishes risky assets would likely drag down BTC and the broader crypto market as well. “

The market prepares for a rebound in the first quarter of 2022

Cryptocurrency analytics firm Jarvis Labs expressed a similar expectation of choppy markets, which also showed some early signs of “I usually“based on a wide range of data.

BTC / USD pair versus 30-day returns. Source: Jarvis Labs

Jarvis Labs highlighted the evidence showing retail traders buying the recent drop and other signals that point to the accumulation of whales in the current range, but analysts also pointed out that the price realized by the holder in the short term is USD 53,000 and advised traders caution “until this level is converted”.

In summary, Jarvis Labs claimed that $ 42,000 is now the local fund for BTC, but warned that it needs to regain the $ 53,000 level soon.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.233 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 40.6%.

