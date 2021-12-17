this Samsung Galaxy crashes

Samsung’s smartphone is one of the cheapest options in its catalog.

You can take home a whole Samsung galaxy for only 159 euros thanks to this offer from El Corte Inglés. The Samsung Galaxy A12 arrives with some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Samsung’s smartphone has a 6.5 inch screen, one of the chips manufactured by MediaTek Y 4 cameras, among other interesting features. This is everything you need to know about the Asian device.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A12 at the best price

Samsung’s mobile arrives with a simple but attractive design, with a nice back that you can find in various colors. Your screen, with IPS technology and HD + resolution, reaches 6.4 inches and enjoys 90 Hz. We find a notch in the shape of a drop, also with a fingerprint reader on the side.

Your brain is the Helio P35, one of the processors manufactured by the Chinese MediaTek. As we have pointed out, this offer comes in its superior version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can expand its capacity with microSD cards.

MediaTek Helio P35

6.5 “IPS HD + screen

4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

Samsung has added 4 cameras on the back of your device: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f / 2.0, a depth sensor 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixels. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera. The Korean device also features a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with fast charging up to 15W.

You have the opportunity to receive in your home a fairly balanced smartphone for less than 160 euros. Not everything is Xiaomi, firms like Samsung can also offer good terminals at a reasonable price. If you are interested, do not overthink it, the offer will only be available for a limited time.

