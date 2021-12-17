This was the first concert of Shakira’s son at 8 years old

Shakira and Gerard Piqué They have been together since 2011 and after sharing more than 10 years of loving relationship they have formed a beautiful family. Her children are 8-year-old Milan and Sasha who will soon turn 6 on February 29. The tender family is living in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Recently, the interpreter of “Ojos Así” declared that she will be part of the television program “Dancing with myself”, where the battle will be fought between different dance groups where each week they will have to perform different challenges and that is where the choreographers will meet . One of them is Shakira, who, in turn, will be on the jury.

This news was very well received by his followers who hope to see it on television. This new activity for the singer is really a professional challenge, but without a doubt Shakira You will achieve greater dedication to your work, as you are one of the most influential icons in dance challenges.

Currently, one of his sons, the eldest Milan, has been very interested in his mother’s professional career, so through a video that the artist published on his Instagram account, he could be seen playing a musical instrument: the piano. He was also accompanied by a violinist. The son of Pique he performed on the piano the songs ‘Night of the Tarantella’, ‘The can can’ and ‘Spanish Caballero’.

By last, Shakira In the publication he shared a message that said: “This virtual concert is a small tribute from Milan to our unforgettable Bela, who left us the best gift: respect and devotion to her own work. Teaching us how to make our children feel that what they do should be the most important thing to us! ”