Three essential tricks for handling Chrome’s grouped tabs

While we still have to wait a bit to have the sale tracking through the Chrome tabs, we can handle ourselves better with the grouped view.

Three tricks with which to better control those tabs that can grow in number in order to look for the components of a new PC or even the gifts that we want to give this Christmas to the smallest of the house.

Quickly open the tab view

The first of the tricks is related to the quick access to tabs or groups that we already have open. In this way, we can open that grid view and go through them instantly without wasting any time:

From the top of Chrome, just above the space where the address of the website we are on is, gesture down .

. So you go directly to the grid view with the tabs open.

Flick down in Chrome



Group the tabs you want with a gesture

The second will allow us group tabs quickly without wasting a second to create a group related to a topic, such as Christmas shopping, Christmas dinner, gifts for Kings or that new PC that we are building.

In the grid view long press on an eyelash .

. We drag it to check that we can even reposition the ones we have open.

Grouping tabs with a gesture



Now we take that tab that we have on our finger, and we drop it on top of another .

. The grouped tab is created.

Quickly group tabs

If for whatever reason we need to group a series of tabs into a group, we can do it quickly in this way so as not to get lost:

From the tab grid view we go to the button with three points located in the upper right part.

By pressing we select Group tabs.

Group tabs in Chrome



Now, in each tab we will see an empty button that we can press to select the tabs and thus group them.

Grouping tabs



With these three tricks you will be able to handle yourself better Among the dozens of tabs that you have open that you do not want to lose for whatever in Chrome.

