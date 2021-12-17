TikTok warnings about gun violence are not credible, but the alert remains

Missing teen asks for help with gesture she learned on TikTok 1:33

(CNN) –– A vague and viral TikTok trend warning of school violence across the United States this Friday – which authorities have dismissed as not credible – causes widespread school closures. It has also drained the resources of security forces and raised concerns among families ahead of a critical holiday travel season.

Several school districts in states ranging from Minnesota to Texas announced that they would close schools this Friday. This in response to a wave of videos, some mentioning specific institutions, and suggesting that students skip classes on December 17th. In other areas, security agencies were on high alert, sending agents to guard schools as a precaution.

The US Department of Homeland Security. he said this Friday morning that he has no evidence to indicate that the claims are credible. But he encouraged the public to “stay alert.”

TikTok is aware of vague warnings of violence

Hilary McQuaide, a spokeswoman for TikTok, told CNN this Friday morning that the company is aware of vague warnings on its platform of possible school violence. However, he added that the platform has not yet found any original and specific threat of violence that may have caused the viral warnings. On Thursday afternoon, the company tweeted that it handles “even rumors of threats with the utmost seriousness.”

TikTok said Friday that it continues to monitor its platform for suspicious activity. But, he added that media coverage characterizing the viral trend as a threat of school violence could inadvertently encourage someone who may be predisposed to act, creating the very risks families fear.

“We are deeply concerned that the proliferation of reports in the local media about an alleged trend that has not been found on the platform could end up inspiring damage in the real world,” the company said.

A federal source from the security agencies agreed on this point. In that regard, he told CNN that authorities are more concerned that the rapidly developing social media narrative could lead a lone attacker to execute an actual attack. The situation illustrates the current threat environment in the United States, the source added.

“This is a portrait of how social media and other communication platforms play a role in spreading threat-related narratives. Which may then result in the need for escalated security measures, in parts of our critical infrastructure,” he said the fountain.

School closings

Little Falls Community Schools in Minnesota said Thursday it would be preemptively shutting down on Friday after the district was “specifically identified in a TikTok post” linked to the warning trend. Kaufman High School in Texas also canceled classes, according to a local media report. In Georgia, Atlanta Public Schools said in a letter to parents that some facilities would tighten security on Friday, according to local reports, while schools in Polk County closed completely.

And in a letter posted on its Facebook page, Albemarle County Public Schools, near Charlottesville, Virginia, noted that the TikTok trend is a reminder not to share posts about school violence.

“Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a lot of stress and anxiety to our students, families and staff,” the letter said. “Creating or sharing these types of posts can also lead to criminal charges. We ask our families to monitor their children’s activity on social media and discuss appropriate online behavior with them.”

The challenge in social networks

New York City Department of Education Chancellor Meisha Porter addressed the social media challenge in an email to families on Friday. In the communication, he noted that the challenge encouraged students to “report bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc.” Porter emphasized that the threats were not specific to just New York City and many of the posts are general.

“Any social media post about challenges involving threats or acts of violence against school communities will not be tolerated,” Porter’s email read. “Threats of violence have very real consequences, regardless of the reason it was made. And we don’t want our young people to jeopardize their bright futures by challenges like these on social media.”

Porter encouraged families who see threats directed at specific schools to call 911.

Sonia Moghe contributed to this story.