Tim Cook’s 3 greatest successes as a CEO of Apple

Not that Jobs’s Apple has been badly off financially of late. In fact, it was Steve’s ingenuity that saved the company from impending bankruptcy in the late 1990s, but it is well known that Steve didn’t do much about finances and cared more about other aspects of the products themselves. Cook, however, tries to always put all the elements in balance so that the economic results continue to grow.

The comparisons are odious and from the one that arises between Jobs and Cook it has always been concluded that while Jobs offered magic in each product, the current CEO draws his wand for the numbers. And it is usually said as something pejorative, but if you analyze it with a business mind, you can see that it is a very good adjective. Make your company is priced in trillions of dollars It is something that, to this day, only Tim Cook has achieved with Apple and on several occasions.

His first “own” products

Since the current Apple CEO took over the company, he has introduced several new product lines that have been an absolute success. Starting with the Apple watch, which seven years later continues to be the best-selling smartwatch in the world, promoting not only the use of technology, but also being able to wear it as an essential element to maintain good health and promote sport.

Cook has also been in command with the launch of the AirPods and HomePod, although the latter perhaps with less success than expected despite their good characteristics. The AirPods however served in 2016 to begin to standardize the use of wireless headphones when they had not just started and now it is strange not to cross someone with one, whether it is from Apple’s own brand or not.

The big bet on services

Steve Jobs already saw at the time that being called Apple Computer was a drag when the company was not only launching computers. Cook went further and saw business also in the field of services, promoting platforms such as Apple Music and launching new ones such as Apple TV +, Apple Arcade or Apple Fitness +, including even the possibility of contracting packs through Apple One.

Also the customer service and repairs has been improving the experience more and more. And all this in the end means that, little by little, we are seeing how the income from services is assuming an increasing percentage for the company. In fact, in numerous interviews, the CEO has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to this area.

A very promising future

Nobody knows what the future will hold, although at Apple it is Tim Cook who can best foresee it. And we have numerous rumors about upcoming devices that could revolutionize the market again. The most immediate seems to be the helmet or mixed reality glasses (augmented and virtual), which could appear for the first time next year. But also the most ambitious and long-awaited project: the Apple car which would mean entering a completely new sector such as vehicles, although electric and technological, of course. Although the latter seems more predictable for 2030.

Although, as we always say, we believe that great innovations are always those that are not expected. Therefore, who knows if Tim Cook has an ace up his sleeve with which to surprise us and add a new success to his particular list.