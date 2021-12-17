Today, Raúl Araiza could stop talking forever | Instagram

Spasmodic dysphonia, that is the name of the incurable disease that the beloved host of the Today Program would have, Raul Araiza, which they claim is incurable and could leave you speechless forever. El Negrito Araiza has his followers really concerned with this news.

It is said that Raúl Araiza Herrera has been complaining for a few weeks about the pain he has when speaking and that he even has to be injected to carry out his work, in which it should be noted, the voice is key. Derived from this and from the fact that he has been observed quite hoarse and with speech problems, a specialist was even taken to the Today Program to serve you.

They shared in the middle of the morning the study that they carried out on dear Raúl Araiza and it concluded in a serious inflammation in his airways, which can be a consequence of allergies, climate change and others; however, also due to the great workload that the voice of El Negrito has.

The doctor pointed out that the indications to follow is treatment and resting your voice; However, Dael Quiroz assures that this could be much more serious than is believed and that he would even irretrievably lose his voice.

The journalist from the YouTube channel Arguende TV, has shared that the situation is so serious that Raúl Araiza would have asked for permission to be absent in February of next year in order to settle his voice and go to the United States to be adequately cared for.

Quiroz shared that this case is quite similar to that of Alex Ibarra, Benny Ibarra’s brother and who would have confessed to having spasmodic dysphonia and severe pain, so in order to take out a project and speak they put all kinds of injections and substances that allow him talk for a few months; however, he also shared the long-term consequences.

The journalist assures that Ibarra, by injecting himself with a strong dose, forces his vocal cords, he can speak, but shortens the time that he will be able to continue speaking and that the disease is incurable, so sooner or later they will end up unable to speak.

El Arguenderito shared that Ibarra deals with producer friends who try to put his scenes together so that the dose they put on him is not too strong and try as little as possible to force him; However, he pointed out that this situation in the case of Raul Araiza It could be even more problematic, since he is more than an actor and is already a famous and recognized conductor.

Let us remember that there are many hours that the Negrito is on the air in the Today Program, your participation in other programs, soap operas, special programs, plays and others, the use of your voice is too much.