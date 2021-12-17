Toluca would lose a reinforcement at the hands of Pachuca

The footballer from León seemed to be falling from the Red Devils, but his brother from Liga MX appeared

The winter transfer market is moving strongly towards the Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League, and one of the teams that wants to regain prominence is the Toluca, who in the last championship was left to duty, and from the hand of Nacho ambriz He is excited about putting together a competitive team to raise a trophy again after more than ten years.

The Red Devils board is moving on several fronts with the possible arrivals of Daniel ‘Fideo’ Álvarez and Jordan Sierra, in addition to negotiations for Jean Meneses, among other things. What’s more, another of the names that were mentioned to reinforce the Choricero seems that finally it will not do it.

Is about Fernando Navarro, one of the great references of the Club Leon, who seemed to be advanced to reach the Mexican team due to the DT’s desire to have a full-back with projection in attack. But nevertheless, the younger brother of the Esmeraldas seems that he would snatch it from him to incorporate him into their ranks.

According to information from the journalist Juan Carlos Cartagena, the element of La Fiera would be closer to becoming a reinforcement of Pachuca, who in the last hours would have raised his hand and took advantage of belonging to the same economic group as the Panzas Verdes. “Although they had previously sought to put him at Deportivo Toluca, today he is much closer to Los Tuzos”, he specified.

Jean Meneses, complicated

On the other hand, the analyst specialized in information from the Devils pointed out that negotiations for Jean Meneses are complicated, this for him high price that would have been placed from the Guanajuato club, which would be around six million dollars.