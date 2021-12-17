Tom Holland confesses what his greatest desire is

U.S.
Even if actor tom holland enjoys its current success in the entertainment industry with productions such as SPider-Man: No Way Home Y Uncharted, do not remove your finger from the line of one of his biggest dreams: to be a dad.
“I have spent the last six years focused on my career; I would like to take a break and focus on starting a family and discover what I want to do out of this world, “he commented in an interview for People.
It is not the first time that the artist, 25 years old, expresses something similar, since in previous talks he has confessed that he feels very close to infants, and that if he had not started his acting career, he would have liked to be a teacher.
“I love children, I can’t wait to be a dad. In fact, whenever I’m at a party or a wedding, I’m the one who prefers to hang out at the children’s table, “he said.
Much of his desire is due to the example that his own father has set him in the role, for which it can only be thanks.
Currently, the star of Cherry maintains a love affair with her co-star from the spider-man superhero films, the actress Zendaya, a union that has been celebrated by both fans and connoisseurs of the entertainment world.
In his encounter with the environment, Holland He did not confirm whether his future plans to be head of the family include his partner, although he did say that fatherhood is one of his biggest goals.
“I would be very pleased to just be a home-grown parent producing movies here and there,” shared the artist.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is already exhibited in the Honduras cinemas.