Tom Holland confesses what his greatest desire is

Even if actor tom holland enjoys its current success in the entertainment industry with productions such as SPider-Man: No Way Home Y Uncharted, do not remove your finger from the line of one of his biggest dreams: to be a dad.

“I have spent the last six years focused on my career; I would like to take a break and focus on starting a family and discover what I want to do out of this world, “he commented in an interview for People.

It is not the first time that the artist, 25 years old, expresses something similar, since in previous talks he has confessed that he feels very close to infants, and that if he had not started his acting career, he would have liked to be a teacher.

“I love children, I can’t wait to be a dad. In fact, whenever I’m at a party or a wedding, I’m the one who prefers to hang out at the children’s table, “he said.