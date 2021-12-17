Transfers 2022 | Raziel García: What is the last known of the future of the Peruvian team midfielder? | Cienciano | Lima Alliance | Tolima Sports | NCZD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

According to the criteria of Know more

The great present of Raziel Garcia In Peruvian football, it allows him to aspire to a better future, but lately uncertainty has taken hold of him. It is already decided that the 27-year-old midfielder will not continue his career in Cienciano of Cusco, so now it is evaluating other special alternatives to continue to shine. More than a month has passed since the end of the regular season, time continues to pass and his next destination remains unknown.

Raziel Garcia His contract with Cienciano ended only in December 2022, although he himself recently assured that he had already left the club. Everything would be a mistake, since the information was denied by the administrator of the imperial team, Sergio Ludeña, who guaranteed that the player continues to belong to ‘Dad’.

“ Raziel is still from the Cienciano club. There is no unbinding; yes there is an intention . Today, there has been no deposit from any team or from the player himself (…) He is now training with the Peruvian team in Lima and we have given him those days to do the work with the team “, the manager explained to us.

Raziel García continues to belong to Cienciano

García’s intention is to sign for Alianza Lima, champion of League 1 2021 . The offensive midfielder is a confessed fan of the intimate club and, in recent weeks, his name has sounded strongly in La Victoria.

However, something specific with the Blue and White squad has not yet been specified. Even recently it was speculated that the negotiations for his pass to the Peruvian champion fell after the offers from abroad that arrived for the player.

Nothing is further from reality. Raziel himself confirmed that there are options to sign for clubs abroad, but that he is still waiting to be able to specify something with Alianza Lima in the next few hours or days. .

That is the priority not only of the footballer, but also of Cienciano. Ludeña revealed that the offer that they are taking into account the most is that of Alianza Lima, although it has yet to be formalized.

“What we want as a club is for him to go to Alianza Lima, because from club to club we have already agreed. There are advanced conversations, but that subject will depend on the player “ , says the Cienciano administrator.

Raziel Garcia He had an excellent campaign with ‘Papá’ during 2021. His great performance led him to be called up for the Peruvian team, having played four games in the Copa América and another four in the Qualifiers. Now, he seeks to be one of the protagonists in Alianza Lima to defend the local title and try to do a good job in the Copa Libertadores.

Options abroad

If his move to the blue and white institution does not materialize, the 27-year-old midfielder has the opportunity to venture abroad, such as in the Mexican league, where he is seen with good eyes and the interest of some clubs is speculated, although none defined . Of course, it also drew attention from Colombia.

In the coffee-growing country there is precisely talk of the great interest of Sports Tolima for having the services of the Peruvian footballer for the 2022 season . The brothers Julián and Juan Manuel Capera, journalists from the international chain ESPN and the web 10 SportsCo respectively, were the ones who gave this information.

“The 10th selection midfielder that Deportes Tolima intends is the Peruvian Raziel García”Julián Capera initially revealed on his official twitter account. The board of directors of the vinotinto team has been closely following the Peruvian player for some time and his talent has convinced.

🚨🐷 The 10th selection midfielder that Deportes Tolima intends is the Peruvian Raziel García. In minutes video with @ juancapera27 to tell you details. pic.twitter.com/Sl5yjRx4lD – Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) December 16, 2021

For this reason, the Colombian club seeks to add Raziel as a reinforcement for the challenges that will come in the next year, such as the Copa Libertadores. Although this will not be easy at all, as explained by the Capera brothers in their YouTube program.

“What they tell us in Tolima is that ‘until yesterday we had everything ready with the people who had in their possession the economic rights of the player, who have changed ownership in the last hours, and we hope with those same people who respect the agreement we had reached and that the negotiation can be finalized ‘”reported the journalists.

“ Tolima’s offer is better than Alianza Lima’s and they are waiting for the ‘ok’ from that new investor group that now has the economic rights of Raziel . It is not closed, it is not signed, but it is very advanced in terms of values ​​with the player and with the people who had it previously “they added.

🚨🐷 RAZIEL GARCÍA 🇵🇪, THE TEAM WHEEL WHICH WANTS SPORTS TOLIMA. We tell you what we know. 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿https: //t.co/dRRHtH5RO2 – Julián Capera (@JulianCaperaB) December 16, 2021

For its part, Sergio Ludeña He clarified to us that, from the Cusco institution, they have not received any formal proposal from Deportes Tolima for the national midfielder. “There has been a communication, but not in writing, but nothing more verbal” , details.

Be that as it may, you will have the last word Raziel Garcia. At the moment, it is known that the flyer intends to reach Alianza Lima, although it does not rule out the options it has outside the country, since in Colombia they are also excited about its arrival. His future, then, is still on hold.

