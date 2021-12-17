Treason? How and why would José Juan Macías end up in America

The few opportunities that he has had José Juan Macías in Getafe in Spain under the orders of the technician Quique Sánchez Flores They have made their representative look for an accommodation in another club for the next six months, because Chivas de Guadalajara does not contemplate including it before complete the loan with the Iberian complex.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

JJ Macías went to the old continent last summer as part of a loan for a year with the option to buy, however not even with the helmsman Míchel González, who was dismissed due to the poor results of the Azulón team, nor with the current strategist has he had the participation expected by the emergence of the Sacred Flock, therefore it is not ruled out that the attacker Mexican return to Liga MX.

America would be the destiny of JJ Macías

According to the journalist Josh Mendoza, the representative of the Guadalajara gunner contacted the Eagles to offer their services, due to the fact that the situation with Getafe It seems that it will not change in the first half of 2022 Y Chivas also does not contemplate the option of joining him to the squad led by Marcelo Michel Leaño in the Clausura Tournament.

“According to my contact, the representative of JJ Macías he got in touch with the board of América to explore the possibility of reaching Coapa. Macías has six months of loan left in Getafe (he wants to get rid of the Mexican). Chivas doesn’t want him back ”, was what Mendoza posted on his Twitter account.

The idea of ​​Macías is not to return to Guadalajara when considering what would be a failure to return to the team that pressed so much to give you the facilities to go to Europe, where he barely adds 200 minutes, without goals and with an injury on his back that has not allowed him to be eligible either for Quique Sánchez Flores.