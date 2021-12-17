Two actors and a cinematographer are arrested in connection with the death of a model and her friend, who were thrown in front of hospitals

One of them was charged with involuntary manslaughter, while two others are charged with complicity in that crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department (USA) announced on Thursday the arrest of three men in connection with the death of the American model Christy Giles and her friend, the Mexican architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, whose bodies were dumped in outside of two different hospitals in the city last month.

They are a director of photography, Michael Ansbach, 47, and the actors David Pearce, 37, and Brandt Osborn, 42, who were arrested by the agents this Wednesday. Pearce was charged with involuntary manslaughter and is currently being held on $ 1 million bail, while Osborn and Ansbach were charged with complicity in homicide and a $ 100,000 bond was set for each. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles district attorney on December 17.

“It is believed that both women received drug overdose in a residence located in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard, in the city of Los Angeles. Homicide detectives from the West Office responded and continue to investigate this case, “reads the press release issued by the Police. There is also a concern that” there may be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men. “

What do the witnesses say?

A friend of the victims, who preferred to remain anonymous, claimed to have seen Pearce and Ansbach among a group that sneaked into the VIP section of a party attended by Giles and Cabrales Arzola in the early hours of Saturday, November 13. As revealed, the men showed interest in the girls and had a behavior “unpleasant” Y “maddened”. Pearce removed his shirt, while Ansbach, who appeared “completely sober”, began filming the event with a professional camera.

“They were able to get into that area, they must have been there for about 30 minutes or so, until someone noticed they weren’t wearing the proper wristbands and they kicked them out. But I had already left at that time,” the witness said. “They came in acting very confident, and people are easily fooled by confidence,” he added.

Two other people, Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr., also actors, revealed that Osborn confessed to them during a filming in November that he had partied with some women and later got rid of their bodies.

“He told me how they had partied, that two girls came back to his house with them and they had a lot of drugs,” Murrietta said, detailing that Osborn had to leave the apartment to take a PCR test for a commercial shoot and when returned, his friend informed him that Giles was dead.

“He took her pulse, he got scared, he decided not to call 911 and together they agreed on what to do with the body.” So, for no “get into trouble“They resolved to” leave her body in front of the Culver City hospital. “Meanwhile, they detected that the pulse of the second girl, Cabrales Arzola, was still beating but very weak, and they needed to do something with her as well.” I put her in the car. and I decided to leave her in a second hospital, so they wouldn’t get caught, “Murrietta recounted what she had heard.

What happened?

Mexican architect Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola and model Christy Giles, 24, went out to party in the early hours of Saturday, November 13 in Los Angeles. After attending a nightclub in West Hollywood, the two went to an apartment in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood.

The families of the two women they then lost communication with them. Towards Saturday afternoon, the young model was found dead on a sidewalk in front of the Hospital of Southern California in Culver City. At night, Cabrales Arzola was abandoned in front of the Kaiser clinic in West Los Angeles.

The architect was found in serious condition and, according to a toxicological test, she had heroin in her body. She was declared dead on November 24, 2021. The families of the two young women reported that they had been drugged by strangers. According to the Police, the men who dumped the bodies were in a black Toyota Prius, without license plates.