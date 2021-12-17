US Air Force Base Evacuated in Florida | News

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views

The Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) in the southern state of Florida, the United States, was partially evacuated on Wednesday due to an incident, according to that military installation without giving further details of the fact.

READ ALSO:

Afghanistan takes control of the main US base in the country

The authorities of the military complex issued an alert to prevent the movement of civilians around the base, urging the residents of the area to stay in their houses and homes.



Local media indicated that the security measure was adopted after an explosive device was released and rolled out of the area provided for the handling of this type of elements.

For its part, the Miami-Dade County Police reported via Twitter that it was collaborating with the military in controlling vehicle traffic to the air base and also asked residents to stay inside their homes.

Hours later, the authorities of the military base reported that the situation is under control while tasks are being carried out to secure the explosive element.

Several residents of the city of Homestead who cannot reach their homes wrote messages on social media requesting information.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Top SaaS Security Dangers for 2022

Working in the cloud has gained great importance in recent years. We are increasingly working …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved