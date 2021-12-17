US Air Force Base Evacuated in Florida | News

The Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB) in the southern state of Florida, the United States, was partially evacuated on Wednesday due to an incident, according to that military installation without giving further details of the fact.

READ ALSO: Afghanistan takes control of the main US base in the country

The authorities of the military complex issued an alert to prevent the movement of civilians around the base, urging the residents of the area to stay in their houses and homes.

Out of an abundance of caution, Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated personnel from base due to an incident involving a damaged ordinance. Base emergency personnel coordinated with local law enforcement to clear the areas surrounding the base. – Homestead ARB (@Homestead_ARB)

December 16, 2021





Local media indicated that the security measure was adopted after an explosive device was released and rolled out of the area provided for the handling of this type of elements.

For its part, the Miami-Dade County Police reported via Twitter that it was collaborating with the military in controlling vehicle traffic to the air base and also asked residents to stay inside their homes.

Hours later, the authorities of the military base reported that the situation is under control while tasks are being carried out to secure the explosive element.

Several residents of the city of Homestead who cannot reach their homes wrote messages on social media requesting information.