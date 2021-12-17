US futures fall after the fall of technology By Benzinga Spain



Pre-Open Moves US equity futures were trading lower in early trading before the regular trading session after the index fell more than 2.5 points in the previous session. The Federal Reserve kept its federal funds interest rate range between 0 and 0.25%, but has reported that it will accelerate its monthly reduction in asset purchases. Investors await earnings results from Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO).

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, will give her speech at 1:00 pm ET Fed Governor Christopher Waller will also speak at 1:00 pm ET.

Industrial Average futures rose 22 points to 35,924, while Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures were down 8 points to 4,660.75. Index futures also fell 102 points to 15,768.50.

The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of cases of coronavirus infections and deaths in the world, with a total number of infections that exceeds 51,435,650 and around 824,520 deaths. India has reported approximately 34,726,040 confirmed cases, while Brazil has recorded more than 22,204,940 cases.

Oil prices were trading lower, on a day in which oil futures fell 1.6% to $ 73.80 per barrel, while United States futures fell 1.6% to 71 , $ 19 a barrel. US natural gas supplies fell 88 billion cubic feet last week, the US Energy Information Administration reported Thursday. Last week’s Baker Hughes report on the number of oil rigs in North America is scheduled to be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A look at the international markets European markets were trading mostly lower today. Spanish and Spanish fell 0.6% each, French discounted 0.5%, Germany fell 0.6% and London registered an increase of 0.3%. The annual inflation rate in the euro area accelerated to 4.9% in November from 4.1% the previous month, while construction production increased 4.4% year-on-year in October. Spain’s trade deficit widened to 3.4 billion euros in October from 0.7 billion euros in the same month the previous year. The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany fell to 94.7 in December, while German producer prices rose 19.2% year-on-year in November, following an 18.4% growth in the previous month. UK retail sales increased 1.4% in November. New car registrations in the European Union were down 20.5% year-on-year, to 713,346 units in November.

Asian markets were mostly trading lower today. Japan’s fell 1.79%, while the Hong Kong Index fell 1.20% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.16%. Australia’s S & P / ASX 200 advanced 0.1%, while India’s BSE fell 1.5%. The Bank of Japan kept its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% at its recent meeting.

The analyst recommendation BMO Capital updated the rating from T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $ 253 to $ 246.

These shares traded up 1.2% to $ 192.99 in the pre-opening session.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: NYSE 🙂 has reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2022. The company has also reported a $ 5 billion buyback, which includes a program accelerated buyback of $ 1.5 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook (NASDAQ :), Instagram and WhatsApp, is under investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission. The regulator has launched an in-depth investigation of the company led by Mark Zuckerberg

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has presented pessimistic results for its third quarter and has issued a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) said it forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about $ 1.65 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with estimates of $ 2.13 billion that analysts had forecast in amid a slowdown in orders.

