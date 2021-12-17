Valencia publishes the tender for the P …

The Public Sector Contracting Platform of the Generalitat Valenciana has published the announcement of the tender for the pre-commercial public purchase of the MedP BigData Project, which seeks to promote the use of the latest advances in communication and information technologies, such as Big Data and artificial intelligence, to optimize the personalization of healthcare.

The objective of this initiative, jointly carried out by the Canarian Health Service and the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Valencian Community, is twofold. On the one hand, the patient gets a personalized treatment and, on the other, the Administration optimizes the available resources and promotes research. From a scientific and health point of view, this project will crystallize into a platform that will solve two challenges.

First, the challenge of achieving an assisted interface for direct communication between citizens and the health system. Second, this project seeks to develop tools to support biomedical decision and predictive data analysis.

In addition, this action seeks to facilitate, to the medical staff, the follow-up of the evolution and the prevention of aggravations and relapses, improve the social health care, optimize referrals to health centers (especially hospitals), reduce clinical variability and have available studies with multiple data focused not only on the best means, but also on the variability of the responses. Thus, it has a total budget of 5,833,774 euros. The Canary Islands Administration, which is leading this project, will assume 3,833,774 euros and the Generalitat Valenciana, another 2,000,000 euros.