Venezuelan prospect of the Guardians dies at the age of 20

1 hour ago

News that we do not like to give! This Thursday, passed away with only 20 years old he leaflet Venezuelan of the Cleveland Guardians, Andrés Meléndez, who had three seasons of experience in the Minor Leagues of MLB.

According to the Guardians Prospective account, Andrés Meléndez, who was a prospect of the Cleveland organization, died this Thursday at the age of 20, undoubtedly being a loss that all Venezuelan baseball regrets. Also, a blow to this MLB team.

Melendez, born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, came to the Cleveland Guardians in a 2019 trade for infielder Mark Mathias from the Milwaukee Brewers and is coming off playing the entire 2021 season with (Low-A) Lynchbur.

For now, the causes of his death are unknown, but without a doubt it is something that we very much regret because he was just a 20-year-old who surely dreamed of one day being another Venezuelan receiver in the Major Leagues.

Minor League Numbers

Meléndez, from 2018 to 2021, was able to hit in the minor leagues 205 hits, 10 homers, 30 doubles, six triples, 78 RBIs, 81 runs scored and posted an average of .258 in 153 games.

From ElFildeo.com we send our condolences to the family and friends of Andrés Meléndez!

