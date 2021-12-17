Vicente Fernández, Alejandro reveals his last moments

Vicente Fernández, reveal the last moments of the singer | AFP

Recently the youngest son of Vicente Fernández, known as El Potrillo Alejandro Fernandez He shared in his first statements after his father lost his life, about the last moments that his father lived.

The famous singer belonging to the renowned Fernández dynasty became one of the most loved and admired performers in all of Mexico.

It was December 12 precisely the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico, the day on which the famous singer the Mexican regional departed.

After four months of battling Guillain-Barré disease, Vicente Fernandez lost the fight, a few days after his departure, El Potrillo decided to break the silence about the last moments when he saw his dad still alive.

Vicente Fernández will be remembered for his voice and music | AP



Starting with this new interview, the interpreter of “Me Dediqué a Perderte” was a little calmer, at the beginning of his talk, he again thanked all the support that both the media and the public had been giving him since this happened. unfortunate situation.

The affection that was felt towards the interpreter of “Acá Entre Nos”, not only was projected with those who were close, also at a distance the pleasure and love they felt towards the father of Vicente Fernández Jr.

Alejandro mentioned that his father had left in peace, while thanking the support that had been given to his family not only for the expressions of affection and love both directly and in messages.

Despite the immense pain he feels for his father’s departure, he is aware that it is a natural process that we will all go through at some point, mentioning that they are God’s decisions.

In his official Instagram account, he shared a photograph where he appeared next to his father, both of them were the most smiling and happy, accompanying the photograph we also found an extremely tender message.

For Alejandro Fernández, his father became not only his father, he was also his best friend and teacher, what he would surely miss the most about him would be his spirit and especially his voice.

A message that shared a tip where he told Don Chente that he should teach them to make a good palenque in the sky, wishing him a good trip and mentioning one of his iconic songs and a phrase that will move many “My dear old man.”