Vicente Fernández: reveal the chiaroscuro of “The Last King”

One of the most emblematic stars that Mexico gave is Vicente Fernández. But behind that powerful figure he represents are the chiaroscuro of an earthly man. And it is from that vision that the Argentine author Olga Wornat decided to write “El Último Rey” (Editorial Planeta), the unauthorized biography of “El Charro de Huentitan”, Speaking from the perspective of being, the one who achieved glory, but who also went through difficult timess and that he died in Guadalajara, Jalisco on December 12, after spending four months in the hospital after suffering a fall on his ranch and the detection of a degenerative disease.

Olga shares in an exclusive interview for EL INFORMADOR that this book is a tribute to her mother, who was a great admirer of Vicente’s music: “I am very satisfied with this work, very happy. It is a book that I am sure, my mother would have loved to read, because it was what she would have wanted to read about her idol, she did not want a pink story ”.

Commonly, those who admire an idol, elevate it to a great pedestal and when its chiaroscuro are revealed, disappointment can occur; However, for Olga on a personal level, this did not happen because in reality the admirer was her mother and not her, so her research methodology followed due process as in her other books.

“This is my 11th book and I have dealt mostly with biographies of public figures. Regardless of the fact that one can admire, in this case the singer and you can be moved if you listen to him sing, because one thing is the musician, the athlete, the actress and the actor, but another thing is the men and women behind of those idols, in this case Vicente Fernández ”. The author says that she was not surprised or disappointed in the singer’s life, rather she discovered the man that Vicente is in all his facets, “in his virtues, his miseries, his stumbles and his successes.”

He expresses that, as with Vicente, in the life of each person there are many nuances: “He is an idol, as was Maradona in my country, that you saw him play on the field and it amazed and excited you. But later, you saw him do or say certain things and you were ashamed of yourself. Some similar things happened to me with Vicente Fernández, while I was researching and writing, I went through various facets, first of all because of the admiration of his perseverance, because really the construction of an idol is a task of giants, I think that he himself did not set out to get where He arrived, there are few in the world who have that little star that illuminates them and turns them into idols, but there is also a lot of work from him and a great acting talent, with an extraordinary voice ”.

But when he inquired into his life, he also found the prototype of the male: “It is tremendous, because he was a macho with all the letters, with a submissive wife who endured all his infidelities and which are public, who bowed her head, who could not to study, that he was at his house and that he took care of the children, and that luckily he was there, because he was never there ”. Olga emphasizes that Vicente never hid this part of him, “but this part was tremendous and it is in the book, I wanted to balance those chiaroscuro.” And that is why the title of the book can also be understood and contextualized from various angles, keeping Vicente in mind as one of the last patriarchal figures in the country and as one of the last legends of ranchera music, for example.

Olga Wornat. The Argentine writer released the unauthorized biography of "El Charro de Huentitán."



The concept of power

The research work in Olga’s work will always be to show the nuances of the character in question beyond the political or celebrity figure he represents; However, in both links the concept of power always stands out; For example, politicians use it to pull the strings in society, in the case of crowd idols, the power lies in the emotions they generate in their fans.

Olga remembers that Vicente’s influence in our country was very deep, that at least covers 60 or 70 years of Mexico’s own history, that is why she also contextualizes the history of the life of the charro with the most important moments that happened in the day to day of Mexican society, such as the rise of radio drama, soap operas, caravans in the United States and other events.

In fact, the narration of “The Last King” begins in 1998 with the kidnapping of Vicente Jr.:: It happened at a very black time for Mexico, because it was a time when even the humble agent was kidnapped; gangs of kidnappers ravaged all of Mexico, it was the six-year term of Ernesto Zedillo ”, where chilling characters such as“ El mocha ears ”and“ Los mocha fingers ”appeared.

Olga reaffirms that power over the masses exists, “that in politicians, the power of the masses is held by very few who are blessed to be able to have that possibility of being able to move their feelings. And of course, in the case of Vicente Fernández, the idol was forgiven for everything. (Idols like him) are almost untouchable and where one can tell something that is not liked by the fans, they are capable of running over you, they do not want to know, they do not want to know, but the duty of a journalist is to tell what the story was real”.

The children of “El Charro de Huentitán”

Olga emphasizes that she chose to tell the life of Fernández from the event of the kidnapping of her son Vicente Jr. because this was one of the events that most upset her life, besides that also as a writer she knows that she has to hook the reader from the first lines, and in this case it gave the guideline to interest the audience in reading.

“What led Vicente the most to the edge of the abyss, from wanting to die, was the kidnapping of Vicente Jr., he and his son Gerardo were the ones who carried out the negotiation. He even said it in many interviews, he believed that he would never see that son again. So, I had to reconstruct the kidnapping, which had never been told in this way, there are details that were never told, such as Vicente Jr.’s relationship with his kidnappers, with whom he even established friendship ”.

Olga confesses that Vicente Jr. made a commitment to his kidnappers, in case the police arrived, because one of them told him that he would give him the gun to kill him because he did not want to go to prison, “and he promised that he would I would, because it was 121 days (of interaction). And telling all that was a huge job, I accessed ministerial documents, I spoke with judges, policemen from those years and experts in criminology, because I also had to reconstruct the profile of the kidnappers, which was a gang of about 100 members. “

Although one might think that Vicente’s family relationship is optimal, it is as dysfunctional as that of any other family; in the book, Olga highlights that Vicente Jr. and Gerardo do not get along, and that Alejandro for a long time did not get along with his father when he decided to sing pop and “Chente“I just wanted him to play rancheras.

“That did surprise me, because I really believed that the Fernández dynasty as such, and how they present themselves, all together, were like a representation of the ‘Ingalls’ family (‘The little house on the prairie’). And suddenly, when I began to access family sources and very close friends, musicians and others, it was a permanent thing, it is not what you see, there is a fire in there, the family is hanging by a thread. The only one who united everyone was Vicente Fernández ”.

Highlight that Vicente made a distribution of his inheritance precisely to avoid disagreements. “About four or five years ago, more or less, when he retired from the stage, he distributed the inheritance to each of his children, all four, and also gave something to the grandchildren. I don’t know how much Vicente’s fortune is, but it is incalculable ”. But he reiterates that he just made a deal because Vicente hated money and did not want his children to fight over him, “and he hated it even more after the kidnapping of Vicente Jr.”, because he felt guilty about what happened because of your money.

And although the distribution of goods has already been done, Olga says that there are things that were left in the hands of Gerardo, “he manages all of Vicente Fernández’s businesses.” Because today “Chente” as a brand continues to generate dividends, plus all the businesses it has. So Olga refers that this has generated Gerardo many problems with his brothers, although not so much with Alejandro, “because he has not been to the ranch for a long time and he has his own fortune, his own money that he earned with merits, he is talented. And he distanced himself from that family that he considers to be quite toxic for his life. “

However, it confirms that Vicente Jr. is concerned, because his father had already given him part of the inheritance and wasted it: “They scammed him, he made bad investments and he was left without a peso, he has no money, he does not have a job, he does not sing and lives off the money that his brother Gerardo can give him. So, there is the most serious conflict, which is a conflict of jealousy, competition and hatred that comes from a long time ago ”.

Cover of the book “The Last King”, by Olga Wornat. COURTESY / Planet



Coexistence with organized crime

The author also refers that Gerardo Fernández has lived with people from the Cartel of Sinaloa and the New Generation Cartel. “It was not strange for me to find that, because in reality, both in Mexico and in Colombia where there is a strong boom in drug trafficking, the drug cartels have always loved being close to popular artists, establishing relationships of one or the other. manner”. And in Jalisco, she expresses that in addition to the fact that the State is the land of mariachi and tequila, it is also a land of drug traffickers, so when she received this information where Gerardo was linked to drug traffickers, she was not surprised, because it also checked by various sources: “He has ties with the Sinaloa Cartel and with the Nueva Generación Cartel, he maintains cordial relations with everyone and does business with everyone, He sells them horses because the bosses have ranches, they also go to eat at the restaurant (Los 3 Potrillos) ”.

He relates that there was an episode that did catch his attention, which is when the DEA and the Spanish police made an investigation into Vicente’s farewell tour of Spain, “Where they investigated the money laundering of the Valencia Cartel on Vicente Fernández’s tour. I agreed to all the investigation and Gerardo is the one who managed that tour together with a Colombian also linked to drug trafficking and money laundering named José Andrés Barco and who visited the ranch a lot. I hope Gerardo gives explanations ”.

Olga ends by saying that she is not worried about a legal conflict over this book, since she is very sure of what she wrote and published.