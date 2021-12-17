Vicente Fernández: This is the house where “El Charro de Huentitán” grew up

The singer Vicente Fernandez He showed interest in music from a very young age and it was in his native Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, where it all started.

The First Hand program made a tour of the farm where the ranchera music interpreter grew up and They showed each of the corners.

Among the activities that Vicente carried out with his father, a person counted for the same program, It was the milking of the cows and then they distributed the milk. The house is located on the streets of Arcediano and Otilio González in Huentitán El Alto. It was a place where he stayed until he was 20 years old.

Jesús del Toro, caretaker of the house where Vicente grew up, said he felt proud to be in the same place where the singer lived, “the neighbors tell us that here he spent his time with his guitar and that his dad would sometimes scold him, who told him to get to work and stop playing music ”.

He described that the singer was a very simple person with his human workers, he helped people a lot, and every year he gave a foal as a gift.

“During the time I worked with him, he was a good employer and I was comfortable at the ranch, every year he gave us a help, he exemplified that he gave them a horse, they could sell it. I gave you a gift and now people no longer sell them because the singer gave them to them, “he said.

The journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante said that when the singer goes to Mexico City to work, he tells María del Refugio Abarca, better known as Doña Cuquita, to find another boyfriend.

Some time later, he returned to Jalisco and looked for Doña Cuquita and asked her if she had a boyfriend, before the affirmative answer, she indicated that he had 10 minutes to end their relationship, because he was going to marry herTheir marriage lasted 58 years and they had four children: Vicente, Alejandro, Gerardo and Alejandra. It should be noted that they were close to celebrating the wedding anniversary, because they were married on December 27, 1963.

KEEP READING:

Vicente Fernández: Carlos Cuevas breaks the silence and reveals why he did not attend the funeral of “El Charro de Huentitán”

Vicente Fernández: priest denies rumors about the last moments of the Charro de Huentitán