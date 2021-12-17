Vicente Fernández’s granddaughter shares VIDEO dancing cumbia with “Charro de Huentitán”

Sissi one of the granddaughters of Vicente Fernandez He surprised his followers with a video on his social networks, in the images you can see the young woman with her grandfather dancing cumbia.

The theme they chose to get their best steps is “Qué calor”, the granddaughter of “El Charro de Huentitán” He took advantage of the moment to share a fun dance with the famous.

On the recording Vicente Fernandez He looks relaxed, dressed in brown trousers and a black t-shirt, making a waist movement that he rarely revealed.

Smiles were not lacking in that anecdote, it denotes happiness and being shared by Sissi, daughter of Vicente Fernandez Jr. shows that the interpreter of “Here between us” He knew how to have a good time and not only sang excellent but also danced.

Following the death of the Jalisco man on December 12 in his personal accounts, Sissi has released unpublished images about his grandfather and the good relationship they had.

“What pride and honor to be your granddaughter. There are no words to help me not feel this pain in my heart. You take a piece of my heart with you. You were like a dad to me … always present always by my side through thick and thin. Many times in life I told you how much I loved you and how grateful I was to have a grandfather like you. I love you with all my soul and I am very proud of you my warrior ”, she expressed shortly after the death of Fernandez.

Another thing he added is that Vincent is his example and describes him as “the most hard-working man, of word, honest, loving, and strong that I know. You left a legacy that will never be forgotten. Yesterday your audience did not stop applauding you for hours, you left a big mark on the whole world. I know that this year God sent me to Carlotta To endure that it took you to you. Someday we will see each other again tata … meanwhile take care of me and send me your blessing. I love you forever ”, were the words that the granddaughter to whom Vicente called“ a pretty little doll with golden hair ”dedicated to him.

