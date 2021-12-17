Vicente Fernández’s unrecognized daughter goes with everything against the singer’s family

After the death of the great singer of Mexico, Vicente Fernández, numerous controversies have arisen on social networks. At first, a video was released in which Chente assures that his sons Vicente Fernández Jr. and Alejandro Fernández visited him very little at his ranch. But now, an alleged unrecognized daughter of the singer appeared to send them a strong message.

And it is that, Ana Lilia Aréchiga, the supposed eldest daughter of “El Charro de Huentitán”, was present in the program Gossip No Like, with the journalists Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, where she assured that since she can remember, her mother He said his father was the singer.

According to her, she has evidence that shows that her statements are true but Chente never recognized her because her other children did not allow it.

“They met as in the year 60, it was a nine-month relationship. They met through Mr. Paco Michell who introduced them in Guadalajara, who was a friend of my father and he was with a cousin of my mother. My father was with my mother when I was four months pregnant. He was 20 years old and my mom was about 24 years old.”, Aréchiga revealed about the moment when Chente and his mother had the affair.

According to her statements, she never had the rejection of Vicente Fernández, however, her mother did not let her get close to her family and while she was growing up, she says that she was not given the time to appear before the singer.

Ana Lilia assures that the flowers that Chente chose to be remembered on her grave have to do with her, since they are called “Lilis”, also known as “Lilies”. In addition, he says that the hit song “My pretty girl” was dedicated to her because according to what he says, it is strange that he released that song a few years after she was born.

He also recalled before the cameras of the program that in an old interview that Vicente gave, he was asked about his unrecognized daughter, that is, Ana Lilia Aréchiga, to which he allegedly replied: “I know of the existence of this daughter, the big problem is that my wife and my children do not let me recognize her”.

Blunt message

Aréchiga states that now, her main priority is to verify that she does have the blood of the interpreter of “Las mañanitas”.

“The only thing I say to my father is that from the day I admired him I have brought his mind here, his eyes bathed in me and I know that from wherever he is, whether they want to or not, It hurts or it doesn’t hurt, like it or not, he is my father and I am his daughter and wait for some new ones that I have for you, where I am going to check that I said all the time that I am Vicente Fernández’s daughter and so I am”, He expressed.

Likewise, it ruled that “the time will come when all their masks of hypocrisy and lies are going to fall off, because if I told them that I am the daughter and I put myself in front of them, why didn’t they believe me?”.