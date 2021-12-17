Video: a Thai model was brutally beaten by a man in the New York subway | World

Moments of terror was what the Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch experienced, when he was waiting for the train in the New York subway, on November 22.

It was 4 a.m. when she was due to return home, after seeing the Thai singer Daboyway at a concert with friends. Suddenly a man appeared out of nowhere, approached her and covered her eyes and mouth to knock her to the ground and drag her to a place where they could not be seen.

According to surveillance footage, the assailant is seen knocking the woman to the ground and repeatedly beating her. Also, apparently the man he touched the model’s private parts and then he ran out with her bag.

On 11/22 at the Herald Square station, in this shocking video, suspect attacks 23YO Bew Jirajariyawetch on the platform. The suspect places her in a headlock, throws her to the ground then sexually assaults her before fleeing w / her with her purse. (Video provided by attorney) pic.twitter.com/3xUge6AzOl – Sarah Y. Kim (@Syissle) December 16, 2021

After the event, the 23-year-old was transferred to a hospital. A photo taken by herself, after the assault, shows his face covered with bruises, bruises and even dried blood in his mouth.

On the other hand, the authorities published the images of the attacker when he jumped the turnstile of the subway. However, they continue in search of the man in order to capture him.