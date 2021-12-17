VIDEO | Lainez collaborates with goal in victory for Betis in Copa del Rey

Editorial Mediotiempo

Talavera de la Reina Spain / 12/16/2021 15:11:11





Suffering too much, that’s how he Betis managed to overcome the second round of the Copa del Rey, since the set of Manuel Pellegrini He got the result until overtime, moment of the game in which the Mexican appeared Diego lainez to guide the victory of the verdiblancos. Notably Andrew Saved stayed on the bench.

The duel played on the court of El Prado Stadium It began with the surprise of the local team, which took the lead on the scoreboard at minute 7 after the shot from the area that charged Juan Gongora.

The reaction of the Betis It didn’t take long to arrive and before the first 15 minutes of the meeting were up, Borja Iglesias placeholder image managed to equalize the score. It was until the second half that Sevilla’s men turned the score around with a penalty score of Joaquin Sanchez. Two minutes after the second goal of the Verdiblancos, Diego lainez entered exchange.

When it seemed that the game was going to end with the victory by 1-2 of the Betis showed up Christian perales to extend the match until overtime after beating Joel robles at minute 88.

Already in the final stretch of the meeting, the ‘Lainez factor ‘ was present, because at minute 116 the Mexican received the ball inside the area, faced the rivals and took a shot with which he beat the Talavera goalkeeper, a result that already put Betis in the next stage of the tournament.

However, three minutes later, Sergio Canales put the 4-2 definitive for Betis, a result that qualified the LaLiga squad to the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, stage of the competition where there will be 14 First-class teams, ten of second Y three of First RFEF.