Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Friday, December 17

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your world of friendships is exalted so it is a good time to entertain, get involved in activities for the community and enjoy in a group. Any activity in which you have to deal with people, such as your job or business, is favored now. Lucky numbers: 20, 44, 3.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will like to get involved in activities where you can help others. Be careful, however, that they do not abuse your generosity. There are conflicts that are still unresolved in your life, but now you will be in a better position to find a solution, Taurus. Lucky numbers: 26, 8, 11.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

It will now draw your attention to what is related to decoration, as well as public relations. You benefit from those people who are in important or authority positions. Your professional affairs will go smoothly thanks to the positive influence of the planets. Lucky numbers: 9, 20, 1.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your desire to interact with other people is emphasized. Take advantage of the positive energy of the planets to fix any tense or difficult situation you have with someone. You will really enjoy the contact with your good friends and a romance could even arise in your life. Lucky numbers: 49, 31, 27.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

You get rich, Leo. Everything related to art will powerfully attract your attention. The new, the never tried by you will attract you like a magnet. It is a good time to travel since any trip by sky, sea or land will be very pleasant and rich in pleasant experiences. Lucky numbers: 51, 12, 4.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

You will feel more free to do those things that you previously considered healthy crazy things. All creative activity is exalted by what you will be able to express yourself through the arts. Love relationships are also favored. It is entertainment time for you. Lucky numbers: 2, 19, 31.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

Money will now come to you through your partner, partner or bank so you are in a very good time to apply for a loan. Love relationships intensify. Any relationship that you start during this weekend promises to be extremely active, intense and passionate. Lucky numbers: 30, 25, 13.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You are in luck, Scorpio, as you will attract money easily. You will not be short of financial opportunities to multiply it. Be careful not to fall into extravagances, which will lead you to spend more than necessary. It will be difficult for you to resist the temptation to buy things you don’t need. Lucky numbers: 10, 46, 18.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The stars shed their splendor in romantic relationships, spreading their magic to your friends and family. If you are married or attached to someone, you can easily express your affection. If you find yourself alone, a new love will illuminate your life. You have the green light to go in search of love. Lucky numbers: 11, 50, 6.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will follow your intuition in everything related to the home and your unique touch will be very special when choosing what makes it beautiful. Take care of your digestive system as you will have a tendency to eat too much. Moderation should be your motto now. Lucky numbers: 41, 15, 8.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Work or career issues are favorably emphasized at this time. You have a positive influence on your health, but this does not mean that you abuse it. It is time to clarify things with your partner and resolve conflicts that have remained in the past, but not resolved. Lucky numbers: 15, 36, 18.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

You will appreciate everything that surrounds you in a very special way. You will discover the love that those who share with you have for you. Nothing will be left to the imagination since you will also be very expressive towards others. Now everything in your life will flow more easily. Lucky numbers: 33, 51, 7.