‘We don’t feel safe’: reports of robberies and assaults on the rise in Cuba

“Yesterday early in the morning a friend’s sister was assaulted in eastern Havana, the wallet was snatched from his neck, he struggled with the criminal, but to no avail “, denounced Twitter user Angeluz Not Fallen.

“He lost his cell phone, money, documents and credit cards. There is a wave in Havana and it is not from Ómicron“, he indicated.

Violent crimes are multiplying in Cuba, judging by the complaints that circulate on social networks and the anecdotes of Cubans on the island who spoke with DIARIO DE CUBA. Most have to do with the theft of cell phones and motorcycles, always in the middle of public roads. The situation extends to provinces far from the capital.

The writer Ronel González Sánchez assured from Holguín that “They are robbing to steal cell phones and so on. Last night there were several assaults in the Peralta neighborhood of the city of Holguín due to mobile and motorized vehicles. As these things are not talked about, I publish it so that they are informed “.

In the publication itself on González Sánchez’s Facebook wall, several forum members shared their own anecdotes about similar events.

“I think. Last night they took one from a child in my portal“said Liudmila Leyva, director of the Holguín Provincial Library, while Carlos Ayala Cartaya, professor of performing arts, assured that in the town of Guaro and surrounding areas there is” a band that is operating (…) that is, it is known how far it operates and everything, but they win and they do not stop them. Sometimes I think the authorities are afraid of organized crime. “

“Ignacio, a machine driver from Santiago-Havana, was moved along with other neighbors on his block. So how do we get on, even seeing so many police on the street,” he said.

For her part, Sayra Maceira Soca, who works at the Provincial Center for Cultural Heritage, added: “This is scary now. Last night my husband’s mobile was stolen sitting in the doorway of the house, from his hands, and moments before in this same area they stole three more. We are living in difficult times. “

Although, according to Cubans, crimes of this type multiply near the end of the year, on this occasion the complaints that transcend seem to point to the worsening of crime at a time when the island is experiencing its worst crisis so far this century.

This same week, the Electric Motorcycle Cuba page on Facebook warned that “A wave of worrisome assaults is taking place throughout Havana, both at night and during the day., both in a good area and in a bad area. Be careful on the street, especially in the very early hours or at night “.

“We ask the Government to do something about it now! Cuba has always had the motto to the world that we are a safe country, where we can walk and drive safely on our streets. Today we don’t feel safeThis wave of assaults that have been seen in social networks with armed hands, knives, rope, machetes, stones, is already too much, “said a publication on the page that has more than 11,100 followers.

Electric motorcycle Cuba suggested to “motorists not to carry everything of value together, not leave valuables in view, do not use bags without closure, do not open the bag or take out the mobile phone unnecessarily in crowded places. alone in an unfamiliar place, walk or drive on main roads. “

“All precautions are little. Don’t let these pickpockets sour your end of the year or hurt your family. Beware of teenagers on the street late at night, “said the text on thefts.

“We ask once again the Government to take measures with this serious situation. We live in a blocked country, with thousands of needs and besides that, also in a country without citizen security? We believe that they can do something to stop this dangerous wave of assaults, “he added.

Among the comments of that publication, Rafael Arias pointed out that “they are already crossing the line. Last year in La Lisa, where I am from, they beat up a carrier of an electric motorcycle and he went to intensive care. In the end he passed away. These cases cannot continue. These unscrupulous people are robbing those who with great effort obtain things of value. ”

“It is sad but neither the MININT (Ministry of the Interior) nor the Government are unperturbed. After July 11, the patrols everywhere, on every corner you had one, but they are not interested in those of us who suffer and are insecure,” added Karel Parada , in reference to the militarization of the country to quell peaceful protests, a priority for the authorities.

Along these lines, Amaury Molina proposed organizing a “protest march along the Malecón for the Police to take action. A thousand motorcycles along the Malecón. I will sign up, it would be an incredible show.”

“We put ‘Patria y Vida’ on a wall and they send helicopters, firefighters and even the border guards come, but if they kill you to take your cell phone or motorcycle, or they get into your house, then one of them appears on the news saying ‘those things They happen all over the world, give thanks to the Revolution. ”Cuba is hungrier than Mexico, more misery than Bolivia and in terms of violence we are going to compete with Colombia or Mexico, remember my words,” he concluded.

The official press never refers to this kind of event, unless the police make a capture. Instead, he underlines both the operations against resellers and alleged illegal businesses and the repression against opponents, whom he accuses of working for the United States.