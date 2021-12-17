Wearing a string thong, Ninel Conde shows how they apply a reductive massage

Ninel Conde He has been seen very sexy in a video that he published in his stories of Instagram, in which she appears lying down and wearing a string thong, to later receive a reductive massage; The singer informed her fans what the treatment consists of: “Here we are at last with these hands that we were crying out for, with this young man who molds that waist and that lymphatic drainage and that rib closure, and everything a woman needs to be with a great body ”.

The killer hottie He also showed the results of the massage, which he complements with daily exercises, dance and a lot of discipline: “Something that I never skip in my daily routine is the workout 💪🏼 (you have to lower those sweet ones that we eat, right? 🤭 ) “

With her most recent publication on that social network, Ninel has left her followers speechless, but also with many doubts, due to a photo taken some time ago (in the manner of TBT). The funny thing is that he did not write what year it belongs to: “How nice it is to remember 🥰, and since today is #TBT I want to see if you can guess what year this photo is from. 🤭 Who gets closer? 😅 ”

