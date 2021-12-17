What does Alejandra Fernández do? Vicente Fernández’s adopted daughter

The young Alejandra Fernández She is Don’s adopted daughter Vicente Fernandez and Doña Cuquita, since her youth the youngest of the Fernández decided to dedicate herself to other things far from the field of music or entertainment, she has always stayed out of the spotlight that surrounds her famous family and has been characterized by maintaining a profile low, so low that it goes almost unnoticed.

Alejandra is niece of Don VicenteAccording to what he himself narrated in several interviews, the young woman is the daughter of Gloria, Doña Cuquita’s sister, who left the girl with them when she was barely a few weeks old on an afternoon celebrating her birthday.

Since then, the girl stayed to live with them and without knowing the story about her origin, she lived with the Fernández family and with her mother, whom she always saw as just another aunt, however, when she was four years old, Alejandra’s mother asked her back and took her away.

What was not contemplated was that Alejandra could no longer maintain such a close affective relationship with her mother and over time she returned with Vicente Fernandez and his adoptive mother, Vicente himself says that he and the girl began to have health problems, due to not eating, and the attachment they had generated was such that his sister-in-law decided to return her and not touch the subject again.

Also, one of the reasons why Don Vicente Fernández became closer to his daughter, it was because in his marriage to Doña Cuquita They did not have daughters, only three boys, a situation that played in favor of Alejandra and that she knew how to respond exceptionally until the morning of December 12, when her father died.

The Fernández family lost their most prominent member (Photo: Special)

What do you work on?

Alejandra is a designer, he loves fashion design and likes to share his achievements with his family, it is what most catches his attention, he was not interested in showbiz, like her famous dad or siblings and she dedicated herself (as we mentioned) to keeping a low profile.

The singer himself applauded his daughter’s decision not to enter show business, because he did not want her to be recognized as the “daughter of Vicente Fernandez”And not because of his merits, which in the end kept her more attached to him and his mother.

