What were the last words of Vicente Fernández

Priest revealed what would have been Vicente Fernández’s last words (Photo: Instagram / @ _ vicentefdez)

The passing of Vicente Fernandez It surprised and moved the Mexicans, as it was hoped that the singer would recover and get back on stage. However, there are few details about how the last minutes of life of Charro de Huentitán, of which a priest brought light.

Vicente Fernández died last Sunday at the age of 81, an event that caused mourning at the national level. His farewell was wrapped in so much media attention that theories began to emerge that the singer I would not have died on December 12.

It also raised doubts regarding the date, as there were those who assured that The king It would have come to an end sooner, and not on a day that already has a lot of cultural load for Mexicans, but in the face of these theories, the priest who officiated the last mass in the singer’s life, spoke about it.

In an interview with Windowing the father Oscar Sanchez Barba narrated how he accompanied the singer during his last hours of life and how he witnessed the deep pain that the Fernándezes experienced last Sunday.

One theory suggested that the singer would have died before December 12, but the priest denied it (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

“Gerardo (Fernández) called me from Saturday the 11th, I was at mass at 7am and I heard someone calling me, but I can’t answer at mass, and it was him, he told me: ‘What if you can come give him the Anointing of the Sick‘, but he already told me brokenCrying, I said to him: ‘Yes, how could I not? I will immediately go’ and I went ”, the priest recalled.

When arriving with Chente, the priest saw that the family had to speak into the singer’s ear, and he thinks that even though he was sedated, he was conscious, since he made those around him understand that he understood what he was saying.

Therefore, it is that the Father would have, more than listened, seen the last words of the interpreter of This jealousy, Then when Doña Cuquita He approached to tell him that they should return home, he answered with movements of his mouth.

The last words of “Chente” would have been dedicated to his wife, Doña Cuquita (Photo: Instagram / @ vicentefdez)

“I think he was conscious, because they spoke in his ear, and he made signs that he understood. For example, Cuquita would say to him: ‘Let’s go home’, and he would say with his mouth, it seemed that he was saying ‘home, let’s go home, I love you’, a very strong, very emotional moment, of affection, of a great union between all, because there, one by one, they were parading hugging him, kissing him ”, revealed Sánchez.

About the versions that the singer would have died earlier, a theory that began with the compadre of the Charro de HuentitánGustavo Alvite, the priest assured that he would have testified that his day of death was the 12th, since he himself put the holy oils to say goodbye to him.

“The whole family was gathered there, and there we prayed to him and I put the holy oils on him, I put them on him when he arrived at the hospital, the day he arrived, and when he left, that is, eight hours before or nine, something like that, that they called him, because it was day 12, which was very significant for him too, because he was very Guadalupano. These are difficult moments, the grandchildren were there and they told him: ‘Now you’re going to sing in heaven, to God’. They are very strong moments, that I had the privilege of being there, because they called me, “he revealed.

And it is that according to the announcer Gustavo Alvite wrote on his Facebook profile, the family lied about the date of death of Vicente Fernández to cause a greater media impact.

KEEP READING:

The unusual way in which Eric del Castillo met Vicente Fernández that showed him his great humility

They revealed that the supposed son of Vicente Fernández managed to say goodbye to him before his death

Gustavo Adolfo Infante confused Vicente Fernández with Pedro Infante