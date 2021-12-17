When did Vicente Fernández really DIE? They claim that Dynasty Fernández lied

On Sunday December 12th revealed that Vicente Fernandez had died; However, the rumors began to run and it is that in the network they assured that the Fernandez dynasty lied and that actually The Charro of Huentitán died days before Virgin’s Day; now, a relative of the family reveals the truth.

It should be noted that Don Chente He was very devoted to the Guadalupe’s Virgin, and just died in that celebration. According to announcer Gustavo Alvite, a friend of Fernández, questioned everything and emphasized that this is not the actual date of his death and even assured that the Dynasty lied to create sensationalism.

It must be emphasized that closeness from Gustavo Alvite with Don Chente it was not only friendship and it is that they even became compadres, which supposedly prompted him to break silence and even accuse the Fernandez dynasty to take advantage of the death of Charro de Huentitán.

“You never looked for theatricality, nor sensationalism, vain and empty criteria of the marketers. You deserved to leave how you lived, honoring the phrase of Miguel de Unamuno: ‘Nothing less than a whole man’ (film also by the way). May God have you in his peace, dear friend ”.

When did Vicente Fernández really DIE?

Gustavo Alvite assures that the family LIED on the date to “make it more impactful”, although OJO never reveals the true date of death.

“The theatricality and sensationalism with which the family handles the situation to the extent of lying on the date so that it impacts more, hits me in the spirit. I think that my friend would not have accepted it nor deserves it,” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, several of his followers believe him even Pepillo Origel, an entertainment journalist, wrote a day before it was officially revealed that The Charro of Huentitán had died. Also, many take the videos of Alejandro Fernandez shattered on stage like the exact day and time he died Don Vicente Fernández.

It should be emphasized that until now the official date of death of the last mexican charro is December 12, 2021.

