When did Vicente Fernández really DIE? They claim that Dynasty Fernández lied

On Sunday December 12th revealed that Vicente Fernandez had died; However, the rumors began to run and it is that in the network they assured that the Fernandez dynasty lied and that actually The Charro of Huentitán died days before Virgin’s Day; now, a relative of the family reveals the truth.

It should be noted that Don Chente He was very devoted to the Guadalupe’s Virgin, and just died in that celebration. According to announcer Gustavo Alvite, a friend of Fernández, questioned everything and emphasized that this is not the actual date of his death and even assured that the Dynasty lied to create sensationalism.

