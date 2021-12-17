Who from the Fernández Dynasty gets ‘El Rancho de los Tres Potrillos’? Most coveted ‘heritage’

With the death of Vicente Fernandez The question has arisen as to who will stay at the “Los Tres Potrillos” ranch. Everything seems to indicate that it will be Gerardo, the singer’s son, who will reveal the name of the new owner of the ranch.

Some media calculate the fortune of Vicente Fernandez at $ 25 million, according to some portals. However, it is not known in detail how the distribution of its assets will be, although it could be known in the next few days.

Vicente Fernández left this for his family

The ranch The Three Foals It has a large area of ​​hectares and Vicente Fernández used it to raise his horses. Besides that there was the place where he lived with almost all the members of his family.

“We have never been devastated because my father has taught us to be strong, yes it was four months that the reality we just know how my father was, it was a nightmare for the whole family, but the one who most wanted him all the time was my dad ”, were part of the words that Gerardo gave to the media.

He also emphasized that now Mrs. Cuquita It is the basis of the family because it is the one who has taken responsibility for everything. Gerardo Fernández revealed that the Los Tres Potrillos ranch belongs to the three children and will continue with the doors open for all the people who want to meet it.

